Your Daily Phil: Where Jewish funding for Ukraine has gone + Strengthening American democracy

In the three months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Jewish organizations have sought to leverage their familiarity and infrastructure in Eastern Europe to help refugees. Now, as the weather gets warmer and the war grinds on, an organization is once again turning to a Jewish specialty to help Ukrainian children: summer camp.

Mosaic United, an initiative focused on Jewish identity and connection to Israel that’s partially funded by the Israeli government, is dedicating $1 million to send some 1,500 to 2,000 Ukrainian Jewish child refugees to Jewish day, overnight and family camps in the countries that have absorbed them. The funding will pay for the campers’ room, board and programming at a rate of $40 to $75 per camper per day, depending on the type of camp.

“Experiential education is really the DNA of our mandate,” Elisheva Kupferman, Mosaic’s chief strategy officer, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “There are Jews who are far from home, who are at various resettlement stages. Summer camps are a really effective tool that the Jewish community has in its arsenal to create that sense of belonging and sense of home.”

Kupferman understands that summer camp might not be attractive to families who were just uprooted from their homes — for some, she said, “there’s no way parents who are refugees are going to let their kids go away from them for two weeks.” But she hopes that refugees in countries that have given them a more secure footing, like Germany, may welcome the respite of camp.

Mosaic is requesting proposals from camps of all Jewish denominations and sizes, and is requiring the camps that apply to have Russian or Ukrainian speakers on staff. The request for proposals doesn’t include requirements for social and emotional care of the refugees, though Kupferman says that Mosaic will ensure such care is present during the evaluation process. Ukrainian campers may be integrated into the existing camp curriculum or form their own group, depending on the camp.

“Most of the organizations we’ve spoken to have the capacity to add social services,” Kupferman said. “I don’t think we would fund two refugees to tag onto a bunk or group of 40 Belgian Jews. That doesn’t sound like something that we want to be behind.”