Your Daily Phil: Visiting Israel amid the pandemic + IDF tackles mental health

COVID-19 case numbers are setting records in Israel as the Omicron variant continues to spread. Wednesday saw a seven-day average of more than 52,000 Israelis testing positive, an all-time high. The outbreak has led Israel to administer a fourth vaccine shot to its older and at-risk population, though a study found that the additional shot might not provide much more protection against Omicron.

Just weeks after Israel reopened its borders to tourists, the rising case numbers have led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn Americans to “Avoid travel to Israel.”

Israel barred non-citizens from the country at the pandemic’s outset, and again at the end of November as Omicron spread. The ban, which extended through the winter holiday season, raised the ire of Israeli tour guides, Israelis with family abroad and Jewish activists who promote Israel travel.

Despite the outbreak, American Jews may still want to travel to Israel while they’re allowed to, said Shira Ruderman, executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which funds efforts to strengthen Israel-Diaspora relations. Ruderman told eJewishPhilanthropy that she has had trouble booking a trip to Israel this week because flights are full.

“I thinkwhen the government removed the barriers, people are comfortable coming to Israel, comfortable taking the risk,” she said. “I think people are trying to just get in, and there are many reasons: You have family, you have business, you can visit.”

American travel advisories to Israel are also nothing new, Israeli travel agent Mark Feldman told eJP, and historically have concerned security threats. Thus far, none of the group tours Feldman is planning to work with next month have canceled their trips.

“Most people realize that just like on the East Coast, Israel too will have seen Omicron numbers peaking and then decreasing,” said Feldman, the CEO of ZionTours. “The concern to fly to Israel is solely based on a real concern of getting sick here. That being said, in January, which is the slowest [travel] month, those that are coming are here to visit relatives and not to explore the snow in the Golan Heights.”

But others say rising cases and the CDC warning mean that travel to Israel is still not a sure thing. “It’s sad, but the unfortunate reality is you can’t live in both worlds, however much you want to,” Zvika Klein, a journalist and activist who pushed during the ban for American Jews to be allowed into Israel, told eJP. “In the past, you were able to be a Zionist Jew who visited Israel whenever you wanted to. It isn’t like that anymore. That’s a big deal.”