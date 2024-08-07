Your Daily Phil: Using virtual reality to tell the story of Oct. 7 to Haredim

Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the donation of the famed Moss Haggadah to the National Library of Israel and on the vandalism of AIPAC’s Washington, D.C., headquarters. We feature an opinion piece by Ethan Zadoff about tackling tough but important topics in the coming school year. Also in this newsletter: Amit Elor, Samantha Woll and Sandy Muskovitz Danto. We’ll start with a new virtual reality documentary about Oct. 7 that caters to the Haredi community.

As shoppers mill about the cobble-stoned street of Jerusalem’s Mamilla Mall, below ground — on the basement floor of the popular arcade — some 20 Haredi women teachers are noisily taking up their seats to watch a film that will expose them to the horrors of Oct. 7, the grim details of which have not fully reached Israel’s Haredi community, reports Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Seated individually and kitted out with a pair of slick virtual reality (VR) goggles, each woman is set to watch a 45-minute, 360-degree film that will give them a close-up look at some of the events that took place on Oct. 7, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists from the Gaza Strip invaded southern Israel, murdering, maiming and raping some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 250 more. Generally eschewing the internet and mainstream media, many Haredi Israelis have not learned about the full extent of the massacres, the repercussions of which continue to shape Israeli society and discourse more than 10 months later.

The film’s visuals are striking. From the sky, drone footage captures the overwhelming size and scope of the devastation wreaked by the terrorists on what’s become known as the “Black Shabbat,” while on-ground camerawork takes the viewer on a personal journey deep inside some of the worst-hit communities: Kibbutz Be’eri, Kibbutz Nir Oz and Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as the site of the Nova Music Festival in Re’im.

And while the film, shot by production company Triumph of the Spirit, best known for its 360-degree video tour of Auschwitz of the same name, has already been seen by thousands of people in Israel and around the world, its main audience now, according to the film’s director, Miriam Cohen, is the Haredi community.

“In the beginning, we shot some short films in English with the goal of reaching audiences outside of Israel; we wanted to scream the story to the world of what happened to us,” Cohen, who created the film with producers Chani Kopilowitz and Avi Halfon, told eJP in a recent interview.

But then Cohen, who grew up in the Haredi community in the Hashmona’im settlement between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, began to take note of voices within her own community and realized she had a duty to show the film to Haredi audiences too.

“I remember hearing comments that showed me how very disconnected they were from this story,” Cohen recalled to eJP. “They were out of the story completely, they just didn’t know anything about what had happened — and not because they don’t want to know what happened but because they don’t have internet, they don’t hear the radio and they don’t have access to the news.”

After returning to the massacre sites multiple times, including with survivors and relatives of those taken hostage or murdered, Cohen convinced Kopilowitz that they had to make an alternative version of the film for their own community.

“I told Chani, ‘Remember what you told me on Oct. 8? Now we have to do something for our community,’” she said, describing how in the Haredi-friendly version Rabbi Yisrael Goldwasser, from the Ger Hasidic community, guides viewers through the destruction, describing what happened with references that speak to a more observant crowd and with less graphic images.

“The rabbi talks in a language they are used to, with religious and historical references to help them better understand what happened that day,” Cohen explained, adding, “People can’t stop crying after they see it — it is the first time they really understand how big this thing was.”

With reports that the army could be facing a manpower shortage as the war drags on, many Israelis increasingly struggle to understand why some Haredi sects remain fiercely opposed to having their young men join the army or take up some type of national service. Cohen said she believes that her film can influence that debate. “How big that change will be, I don’t know — but I do know that it does make some kind of an impact,” she said.

