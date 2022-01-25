Your Daily Phil: URJ conference goes virtual + Dani Dayan on Holocaust memory

Good Tuesday morning!

A major conference of the Reform movement will be entirely virtual this year — a sign of how COVID-19 is still shaping and restricting Jewish life more than two years into the pandemic.

The Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) announced via email on Monday afternoon that the in-person component of its “Leading Change” summit, scheduled for the beginning of May at a hotel in Washington, D.C., would be canceled, and sessions will be held entirely online. Some 1,200-1,500 people were expected to attend.

“Our decision to shift back to a fully online setting is a reflection of our commitment to prioritize the health and safety of participants at all URJ events and gatherings,” the email read. It said that the hotel would not guarantee that attendees would be separate from other hotel guests, or that hotel staff would be vaccinated.

Last year, URJ canceled its biennial, which drew 5,000 people when it was last held in 2019 — one of the largest Jewish conferences of the year. The summit in May is meant to be in place of the biennial and a URJ social justice and policy conference, the “Consultation on Conscience,” but will not be exactly the same in terms of programming and focus. The summit is geared toward leaders of the movement, rather than the rank and file.

URJ made the decision now in order to give organizers time to plan the conference virtually and to mitigate costs for the movement and attendees. “We don’t want to wait until April and realize that we need to go online, and then have 30 days,” Amy Asin, URJ’s vice president of congregational engagement and leadership experiences, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “That’s not respectful of our attendees. That’s not respectful of our staff.”

Asin said that among prospective attendees URJ reached out to, “interest dropped significantly” in traveling to an in-person conference, though she wouldn’t provide further detail. She likewise declined to identify the hotel or discuss its decision-making process, citing ongoing discussions about the now-canceled in-person conference.

Other Jewish conferences in the coming months are slated to take place in person, including another major Reform organizational gathering. The Central Conference of American Rabbis, the movement’s rabbinical group (which is separate from URJ), will be holding a convention in March in San Diego, with the option to attend virtually. BBYO, the international Jewish youth group, is also holding an in-person convention in February. In December, the Association for Jewish Studies held an in-person conference.

URJ decisions have been a leading indicator in the past on this issue. In April 2020, it was the first major Jewish group to cancel overnight camp across its system — a decision nearly every other Jewish camp made as well. Asin says, however, that this is a different situation in part because the conference will still take place.

“Look, I love the biennial, but I really think about this as a much more focused event,” she said. “I actually was incredibly excited about this conference in person, and I am excited about it online.”