Your Daily Phil: Understanding the fuss over latest Trump tax talk

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine funders’ concerns about a possible tax change that could significantly hamper Israel donations and interview Israeli philanthropist Haim Taib, who was selected to light a torch at this year’s Yom Ha’Atzmaut ceremony. We spotlight a new partnership between a Los Angeles synagogue and Kibbutz Ruhama near the Gaza border, and report on Mark Mellman stepping down as president of the Democratic Majority for Israel. We feature an opinion piece by Jordana Grunfeld on the potential of a “blended finance” model for supporting Israel’s post-Oct. 7 recovery; and one by Ambassador Marina Rosenberg on the relationship between the trivialization and distortion of facts about the Holocaust and global antisemitism today. Also in this newsletter: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Alex Soros and Eric Lachter.

Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day, begins today at sundown. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington will hold a remembrance ceremony this morning. In Poland, the annual March of the Living begins today.

One line in a recent Bloomberg article about potential Trump administration executive orders has sent parts of the Jewish philanthropic world into a frenzy with the prospect of a major, possibly disastrous, change in the mechanism for making tax-deductible donations to Israeli nonprofits, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

Last week, the financial news outlet reported on a slew of moves that it said are under consideration by the White House targeting the tax-exempt status of environmental nonprofits. It mentioned that the Trump administration was also considering the elimination of the so-called equivalency determination, a process that grants foreign charities a similar status to domestic ones for tax purposes. This process also permits U.S. foundations to issue direct grants to charities abroad without special approval from the IRS.

Such a change would have a profound impact on the ability of donors — individuals and organizations — to make charitable gifts directly to Israeli nonprofits.

White House officials have since denied to Politico that there are any plans to target nonprofits’ tax-exempt status or to issue executive orders targeting nonprofits, without specifically mentioning potential changes to the equivalency determination process.

For now, Jewish philanthropic leaders are encouraging that donors remain calm, double down on compliance measures and communicate with overseas grantees about possible next steps.

“Make sure that your house is in order,” said Andrés Spokoiny, the Jewish Funders Network’s president and CEO, in a statement issued to JFN members on Monday. “In general, it’s never a good idea to play fast and loose with compliance, so now’s the time to look for screws that need tightening.”

Currently, these policy measures remain hypothetical, and dealing in hypotheticals can be risky, Spokoiny told eJP. And even if implemented, he added, any such challenges are likely to be met with legal pushback. “The president can sign an executive order. But that doesn’t mean that things automatically happen,” he said.

But for the last week, he’s been fielding questions from leadership of a number of nonprofits, both within the network, and from Israel — which prompted him to put out the statement. Nonprofits in Israel are concerned about losing funding or the process becoming more complicated if the tax codes change, said Spokoiny, a regular and public critic of the Trump administration.

“There’s rumors and there’s media reports and there’s questions, so people get nervous… My response to them is that we still don’t know. What we can do is to be compliant, which is a good thing to do in any case. And then let’s see how things play out,” said Spokoiny. “The Jewish community is adaptable, right? Even if equivalency determination goes away, we’d find a way. But it’ll be a shock to the system.”

Limiting or eliminating equivalency determination would complicate the process of giving to international charities, and eliminate tax incentives for donors who decide to give to overseas causes, which would likely reduce giving, according to Geoffrey Stern, president of PEF Israel Endowment Funds.

Taking away equivalency determination would mean that U.S. taxpayers can no longer give tax-deductible contributions to foreign entities, said Stern. So while larger nonprofits with domestic “American Friends of” counterparts might be more resilient, a tax code change could deal a heavy blow to the smaller Israeli nonprofits that may not be able to afford to set up such entities.

“But it’s kind of like a Wild West,” said Stern. “It’s hard to make any sort of long-term plans when the guardrails are being changed so quickly. How does an Israeli organization know that if they set up their own American friends that that won’t be in question at a certain point in time?”

