Your Daily Phil: U.S. Jews usher in 2025 feeling safer, worried about future: poll

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new initiative by the Jewish Agency to support businesses in northern Israel and on the recent death of philanthropist Dr. Felix Glauchman. We also speak with outgoing Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) about the fight against antisemitism.

We’re monitoring the fallout from a deadly car-ramming in New Orleans yesterday that is believed to be a terror attack and a possibly related blast outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, both of which have Jewish groups calling for increased security at community institutions. “We call on all government officials to increase alertness and anti-terror security measures,” the Jewish Federations of North America said in a statement. “All Jewish Federations will continue and deepen their commitment to community security and we will continue working with our partners and policymakers to ensure that we have access to appropriate security in the face of this threat.”

American Jews are entering 2025 feeling more confident about their personal security than they were at this time last year, but also concerned about the prospects of the incoming U.S. administration, with most lacking confidence that President-elect Donald Trump will effectively combat antisemitism and support Israel, according to a new study by the Jerusalem-based Jewish People Policy Institute, writes eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Over a third of the 582 American Jewish respondents — 36% — said last month that the war in Israel has caused them to feel less secure and 46% said that the war has “somewhat affected” their sense of security. Yet this marks an improvement from the weeks following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, when both numbers were higher. (For more about antisemitism in the United States, read Jewish Insider’s interview below with outgoing Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, who took a leading role on the issue in the House.)

The survey, which was conducted in mid-December, found that approximately 25% of respondents said that they have strong confidence that Trump will do “the right thing” — a phrase left intentionally ambiguous — regarding the fight against antisemitism, while 42% of respondents are “not at all confident” that he will. Not surprisingly, the figures highly correlate with the respondents’ political and religious affiliations, with the majority of “leaning” and “strong” conservatives (63% and 84%, respectively) having confidence in the president-elect. Modern Orthodox and Haredi respondents were more likely to say this as well, with 44% of both saying so.

In addition to his ability to combat antisemitism, the respondents were asked about their confidence in Trump’s handling of U.S.-Israel relations, Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Though there were still sizable differences along religious and political grounds, the respondents were most in agreement on Trump’s ability to do “the right thing” as it relates to U.S.-Israel relations. On average, they expressed the least confidence in his future handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The pollsters also asked the respondents about the perceived generational divide in connection to Israel and Judaism. They found that this is — perhaps predictably — a concern solely of the older generation.

A majority of respondents who had children — from those who identified as strong liberal to strong conservative — said that they were more connected to Israel than their children, while a slightly smaller number said that their children were as connected to Israel as they were. Only a smaller percentage — less than 5% across all political affiliations — said that their children were more connected to Israel than they were.

Meanwhile, among the “children” respondents, between 38% and 57% — depending on political affiliation — said that they were more connected to Israel than their parents, while between 37% and 48% said that they were as connected as their parents. Few said that they were less connected to Israel than their parents, with the only double-digit percentage coming from those who identified as strong liberals (14%).

A similar disconnect appears when asked about their connection to Judaism, with sizable percentages of the “parent” respondents believing that the next generation is losing its Jewish identity, while the “children” generation mainly sees no change or even a deepening of their connection to Judaism compared to their parents.