Your Daily Phil: U.S. Jews split on whether Israel’s war plans should consider them

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Nearly all “connected” American Jews — 92%— believe that Israel’s actions in Gaza directly affect their lives in the Diaspora, according to a new survey conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute. However, they are nearly evenly split on whether or not Israeli leaders must take this fact into account while determining the country’s next steps in the fight against Hamas — 47% say yes, 45% say no.

The division on this issue largely tracks with political identification: Liberal respondents were far more likely to believe that Israel must take Diaspora Jewry into its considerations than conservative respondents. The monthly “Voice of the Jewish People Index” poll, which surveyed 639 American Jews whom JPPI said tend to “reflect the views of ‘connected’ U.S. Jews,” was conducted between Aug. 14-18, shortly after the Israeli government approved plans to occupy Gaza City.

The survey found that American Jews are more concerned that Israel will become a “pariah state” internationally than their Israeli counterparts. This also follows ideological affiliations, with liberal respondents being more likely to say they were concerned about the issue than conservative ones.

Few issues split respondents more evenly than the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Asked to what extent they believed that reports of famine are accurate, roughly a quarter each said that they were “very accurate,” “somewhat accurate,” “not very accurate” and “completely false.”

This month’s poll also looked at differences between American, Israeli and British/Canadian Jews on questions of morality. American, British and Canadian Jews were generally aligned on most issues of morality, which were often not in line with Israelis’ views. American, British and Canadian Jews were more accepting of same-sex relations, abortions, gambling, physician-assisted suicide and speeding than their Israeli counterparts. Israelis, however, were more libertine on the issue of extramarital affairs, with 13% saying that adultery was “morally acceptable,” compared to 4% of American Jews and 6% of British/Canadian Jews.

Ahead of the upcoming High Holy Days, the pollsters also asked respondents about their plans to attend prayer services. A large majority, 71%, said that they planned to attend at least one in-person prayer service during the High Holy Days, and a majority across all denominations said that they planned to attend more than one. Roughly one-tenth of Reform and Conservative respondents said that they only planned to attend online services.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.