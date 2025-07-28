Your Daily Phil: U.S. Jewry expresses ‘growing concern’ at Gaza humanitarian crisis

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Calls are growing within the American Jewish community for Israel to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip amid escalating reports of starvation and disease in the beleaguered Palestinian enclave.

Jewish groups have until now been hesitant to issue public statements on the matter, generally due to uncertainty over the veracity of the information coming out of Gaza, with much of it attributed to Hamas-run government ministries and international organizations with an antagonistic relationship with Israel.

“The stories alleging a humanitarian crisis in Gaza have been very difficult. This is both because the facts of these situations are particularly hard to ascertain and because the Jewish community and Israel care deeply about the humanitarian needs of all people,” Gary Torgow, the chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, said in a briefing on Friday on the subject.

However, in recent days, staunch Israeli allies have begun describing the food insecurity situation in Gaza as reaching starvation levels, even as Israeli leaders have denied that this is the case.

“The first thing is, the situation is absolutely dire, and that’s why every single day we say, ‘We can’t do enough. There’s no way we can solve it,’” Rev. Johnnie Moore, the head of the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — the aid group backed by the Israeli and American governments that strives to replace existing international relief organizations — told JFNA in its Friday briefing. “We have served between 800,000 and 1 million Gazans just through our distribution sites, and that’s not nearly enough.”

Over the weekend, the Conservative movement’s Rabbinical Assembly said it was “increasingly concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“Even as we believe Hamas could end this suffering immediately through the release of the hostages and care for its civilian population, the Israeli government must do everything in its power to ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need. The Jewish tradition calls upon us to ensure the provision of food, water, and medical supplies as a top priority,” the Rabbinical Assembly said.

The American Jewish Committee similarly said that it was “deeply concerned about worsening food insecurity in Gaza.”

Perhaps the most forceful comments came from the Reform movement. “No one should be unaffected by the pervasive hunger experienced by thousands of Gazans. No one should spend the bulk of their time arguing technical definitions between starvation and pervasive hunger. The situation is dire, and it is deadly,” the Reform movement wrote in a statement. “More than a few members of the current Israeli government have publicly called for Israel to decimate the Gaza Strip,” the movement noted. “We condemn all such statements. They do not represent Jewish values nor those embodied in the Zionist vision that produced Israel’s Declaration of Independence.”

All of these statements placed the blame for the situation primarily — if not solely — on Hamas. But the Reform movement also highlighted Israel’s culpability through its decision to impose a full blockade on Gaza in March as a pressure tactic on Hamas, which has yet to bear fruit.

“Hamas has continuously and cynically created the conditions for, and weaponized, Palestinian suffering in order to demonize Israel — a tactic that too many continue to ignore,” AJC wrote. “Hamas is ultimately responsible for this war and its continuation — further evidenced this week by its unwillingness, once again, to reach a renewed ceasefire and hostage-release agreement.”AJC and the Reform and Conservative movements all also expressed support for Israel’s recent decision to increase aid to Gaza, institute “humanitarian pauses” during the fighting and better designate humanitarian corridors, describing them as a good start to addressing the crisis.

But as the war drags on, with no clear end in sight, and with more striking images of Palestinian suffering emerging (even if some are found to be disingenuous), Israel is likely to face not only growing pressure from the international community but from the Jewish community as well.