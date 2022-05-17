Your Daily Phil: Tucson’s new fundraising model + Protecting teens at camp

Historic moment

Lessons from a Passover in Poland

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images

“One month ago, we stood in the drab modernist dining room of a high-rise hotel in downtown Warsaw filled with more than 100 former residents of Ukraine. One of us is a cantor (at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas), and a native Russian and Ukrainian speaker; the other, a Columbia University professor who specializes in Jewish migration and a frequent Warsaw visitor,” write Rebecca Kobrin and Cantor Vicki Glikin, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Seder: “But this was unlike any previous visit as we had come to run a Seder, organized by the Joint Distribution Committee, for Ukrainian refugees who had fled their former homes, and found themselves hovering in a hotel in central Warsaw. For more than half of those in attendance, it was the first Seder they had ever attended. The overwhelming majority of the group were women and children, with a sprinkling of older couples. No one knew what to expect as we handed out treats, asked questions and sang songs in Russian and Hebrew.”

No explanation needed: “As people who had experienced firsthand the trauma of war, traveled for days to reach Warsaw in pitch-dark trains with no bathrooms and lived in fear of being trampled or losing their children, the adults at the Seder understood viscerally the central themes of the Seder. They appreciated what it meant to leave behind everything and to venture into an unknown future.”

Volunteers not welcome? “While we could feel the tremendous impact of our presence on the refugees, our road to leading this group Seder was far from straightforward. Numerous organizations based in the United States, but with active offices in Europe, ignored or rebuffed our inquiries to volunteer. This was surprising because our firsthand experience made us assume the need in Poland is overwhelming. And it was. Aside from leading the Seder, we spent evenings with the refugees and mornings playing with their children. We also volunteered at Warsaw’s central train station, where refugees needed help getting life-saving documents back into Ukraine, finding places to stay and arranging transportation for their next steps. Some just wanted to talk about their experiences with someone who would listen and empathize… So why was the local Jewish community pushing away volunteers when the need on the ground was so evident and overwhelming?”

Read the full piece here.

TIME TO GET TO WORK

We must not yield to whataboutism

Courtesy of URJ Camp Harlam

“A question I used to ask my coworkers at URJ Camp Harlam: Is the purpose of camp to show the campers a world as it could be, or to prepare them for the world as it is? One despicable answer is alleged to have unfolded at Camp Ramah in the Berkshires over the past few years,” writes Adam Zemel, a former supervisor of teenage campers at URJ Camp Harlam, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Camper Care team: “I supervised teenage campers at URJ Camp Harlam for four summers between 2015-2018. I believe that if my camp’s leadership had learned of a similar alleged assault, it would have been handled with the emotional, physical, psychological and moral gravity demanded in such moments. This belief is based on my experience in working with Harlam’s Camper Care team, and the professionalism and compassion with which they approached mental health struggles, bullying incidents, family crises and other scenarios that demanded profound sensitivity. This is my anecdotal experience, but I believe it is also reflected in the numerous grants Harlam’s Camper Care program has been awarded over recent years.”

Us too: “It must be said: the fact that the Ramah Berkshires episode unfolded within a different Jewish youth movement should not allow us Reform Jews to gloss over the unfinished work within our own community. Feeling encouraged now because we do not face a lawsuit in federal court would be a low bar indeed.”

Putting our own house in order: “I now serve on the leadership team of ACT, an organizing effort of current and former URJ professional and seasonal employees leveraging our power to demand accountable, transparent and community-focused action to address our movement’s own problems with sexual misconduct and abuse… Simply put, I do not believe my camp’s current leadership benefits from the same care and support from those they report to that they provided me in my seasonal role.”

Read the full piece here.