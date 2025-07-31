Your Daily Phil: Tisha B’Av in a time of growing polarization

Worthy Reads

A Wall Breached: In The Times of Israel, Daniel Gordis finds new relevance in the rituals of the 17th of Tammuz and Tisha B’Av (the latter of which falls on Sunday) in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks. “Ironically, the fact that Jerusalem has been built, that it is so teeming with energy and Jewish rebirth, has long made Tisha B’Av challenging for me. For years, whenever we’d get to Minchah in the afternoon and recite the Nachem [“Console”] passage which is added on that day, I couldn’t help but wonder if saying it made sense anymore… The liturgy and other customs do help Tisha B’Av feel significant. But the 17th of Tammuz? We simply don’t eat or drink. That’s it. We just slog our way through a long, hot summer day when it feels like the sun will never set… When I sat down in shul on the morning 17th of Tammuz a few weeks ago, though, I apparently forgot to steel myself for a liturgy that was certain to be a slog. I forgot to remind myself to feel what I always feel… I forgot to be bored, even a bit annoyed. Without noticing, I started to think about what I was reading. And then I noticed that I was wiping my eyes.” [TOI]

Rising Together: In Sources, Rabbi Na’ama Levitz Applbaum reflects on the loss and grief that Israeli and Diaspora Jewry have experienced since Oct. 7, 2023, and where we go from here. “When it comes to our personal mourning rituals, the halakhah is clear, and we know when shiva ends. The mourner rises after seven days, whether or not they are emotionally prepared, because the structure insists, and the structure carries us. But without a formal structure for communal mourning, we Jews today don’t know when the mourning will end… Moreover, what does it look like when an entire society gets up from shiva?… One thing is clear to me: The act of rising must begin with mutual care. It requires that we talk to each other, not past one another. It demands that we care about each other — not only in crisis, but during the fragile process of rebuilding. In a real relationship, one has no choice but to play two roles: sometimes as mourner and at other times as comforter. If we are to remain in meaningful community across the Israel–Diaspora divide, we all must step up for one another — whether or not it’s comfortable, whether or not we feel ready.” [Sources]

View From the Pulpit: In Time, Rabbi Brian Strauss describes how antisemitism is affecting synagogues, including his congregation in Houston. “This wave of antisemitism is creating palpable anxiety within Jewish communities. Increasingly, Jewish families find themselves making difficult choices: some have purchased firearms for protection; others are enrolling in self-defense classes, determined not to become victims. No community should feel compelled to arm itself just to survive. Yet across the country, securing Jewish institutions is no longer precautionary—it is essential. … Federal nonprofit security grants help, but proposed funding levels remain dangerously inadequate. Still, we are not retreating. Synagogues are full. Jewish families are standing taller, not shrinking away. We teach our children to be proud, to be resilient, and to live with hope even amid rising fear.” [Time]

The Case for Ending the War: The Times of Israel’s founding editor, David Horovitz, lays out why Israel must now take the “least bad of the lousy options” to end the war in Gaza: “an international governance mechanism, with an American role in oversight and participation by regional players. … Israel’s leveraging of aid to try to pressure Hamas, and the pictures and clips coming out of Gaza that have convinced even Trump that starvation is real, have in the past few days helped bring Israel’s international standing to a new low — truly a pariah state at this point, with its government simply not trusted by even close allies to maintain humane policies in its conduct of the war, and Israelis and the Jewish world anguished, torn and increasingly critical. Hamas started the war almost 22 months ago with an unprovoked invasion in which it massacred primarily civilians with monstrous brutality, abducted 251 hostages and still holds 50, turned Gaza into a terror state, cynically abuses its populace as human shields and propaganda pawns — but Israel is now regarded as the prime villain. The damage is generational.” [TOI]