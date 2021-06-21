Your Daily Phil: The young Jews who want to get back to synagogue + How Jonathan Kaufman weaves Jewish values through work and family life

The ask

Jonathan Kaufman of Third Plateau talks impact in work and life

On a recent Friday afternoon, Jonathan Kaufman was looking forward to two things — Shabbat dinner with his family, and before that, a four-hour strategy session with his brother Daniel. The two co-founded a consulting firm, the Berkeley, Calif.-based Third Plateau, which serves such clients as the Pritzker Innovation Fund; Repair the World, the Jewish service corps; and the San Francisco Public Schools. Kaufman spoke with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff about the role of Jewish values in both his family and work life, and why he doesn’t see much difference between the two.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Helen Chernikoff: You’ve worked in several different fields. What brought you to consulting?

Jonathan Kaufman: Everything I’ve done in my career has been about one idea: How can I have the greatest social impact with the energy and time and money I can invest? I thought initially that would be politics, that if you want to have a broad impact, you shape policy and you get to do that by winning elections. But then I realized I didn’t like the gamble of elections. Then I thought the answer would be nonprofit work. You work for eight hours or 12 hours or 16 hours and you go home and you know that you’ve helped people. That fueled me for a long time, working on the gritty front lines in the nonprofit space. Hunger relief. Refugee rights. I thought I would run a nonprofit, and that was the career path I was on. I would be a program director and then an executive director. I wanted to learn how to do it really well so I went to get my MBA, and then I got exposed to consulting.

HC: Give us a high-level summary of how the firm works.

JK: We basically do two things. Someone hires us for a discrete project. That might be a business plan, or fundraising strategy, say. Also, for some clients we’re on retainer. For example, we do philanthropic management. We manage small family foundations. We basically are their staff. That work doesn’t end. Now we’re thinking about how we can add value in a way that doesn’t require so much one-on-one work. That’s why I’m having this session with my brother later. For example: What if we did cohort-based efforts, brought 20 groups together and trained them? Our impact would be that much greater.

HC: Is part of your drive for efficiency about quality of life, and not letting work take over?

JK: It’s more about Jewish values. Jewish values run very deep for us. We do a lot of the work in the Jewish space, but the vast majority of our work is not in the Jewish space. We grew up feeling obligated to do something good, so you might as well do the most you can with your time. The name of Third Plateau comes from a mountain near Santa Cruz and Camp Swig, which is where we went as kids. The best day of the summer was when you got woken up at 4 a.m. and you hiked out there to watch the sunrise. That’s what we wanted to see in the social sector. When you’re doing morning tefillah [prayer] and you’re watching the sun rise.

