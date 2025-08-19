Your Daily Phil: The voice of Jewish history: Remembering Rabbi Berel Wein

What You Should Know

A pioneer in disseminating Torah lectures using the latest technology — whether that meant cassette tapes or compact discs or YouTube videos — historian and author Rabbi Berel Wein is being remembered this week by colleagues like the Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer as someone who was “constantly doing and thinking and writing and reinventing,” writes eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher. Wein died on Saturday in Jerusalem at 91.

“He just didn’t look at the Jewish world as if he was sitting on a couch,” recalled Hauer, the OU’s executive vice president. “He felt the urgency of the moment at all times.”

More than anything, Rabbi Wein will be remembered for his embrace of technology. He first began using tapes to send his lessons through the mail during the 1980s.

“He popularized the study of Jewish history for thousands of people in a way which is incredibly engaging,” Hauer said. “He used it to bring insight to Jewish life and to contemporary Jewish life into the decisions and the crossroads that we know that we face… People ate up his lectures.”

As technology shifted, Rabbi Wein released lectures on CDs and via YouTube, published over 20 books and produced films through the Destiny Foundation, which he founded in 1996.

Because he was so revered in the Orthodox world, people who were skeptical of technology trusted him and he became an example for other religious leaders contemplating making the leap online.

“Instead of Rabbi Wein saying, well, [technology is] not good, it’s not healthy, it’s not this, it’s not that, he said, ‘These kinds of things, you could use them for really good things,’” Michael Kronenberg, treasurer at Bet Knesset Hanassi who also served as president of Congregation Bais Torah during much of Rabbi Wein’s time there, told eJP.

“By embracing the technology, we could exponentially disseminate his teachings, whether it be in Jewish history, Jewish thought, Bible studies, philosophy. Many people he never would have reached in the religious world, in the non-religious world, the secular world, he was able to reach,” said Kronenberg.

Even as his eyesight failed and he suffered health setbacks in his later years, Rabbi Wein continued to push himself. His final appearance was on July 6 in Beit Shemesh, speaking for over 45 minutes and signing autographs of his latest book, Endless Hatred: Antisemitism from the Biblical Era to Modern Times.

“He wasn’t some kind of person who was just intense and always had to be doing something by demeanor,” Hauer said. “He was very laid-back and very measured… And yet he just felt this motivation to keep doing and coming up with something else.”

Read the full obituary here.