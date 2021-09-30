Your Daily Phil: The rabbis traveling to the Vatican + A new curriculum portal for educators

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE

A Jewish education marketplace for all

The Jewish Education Project

“While we have always known the power of technology, it took a pandemic for many of us to fully realize the power that technology could have. During these last 18 months, a great deal of communal commitment and creativity resulted in myriad new ways to virtually connect to Jewish life,” writes Susan Wachsstock, chief program officer at The Jewish Education Project, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

The Pew moment: “Mid-pandemic, in May of 2021, Pew released its most recent study on the Jewish community. It once again highlighted that how people Jewishly identify is different than in previous generations, devoting the first five chapters of the report speaking to identity and affiliation. Reflecting on this research, we as communal leaders must acknowledge that Jewish identity is complex and the composition of the Jewish family is more complex than in the past. The proliferation of Jewish opportunities online amplifies and underscores Pew’s message: Today, people connect to Jewish life, belief and practice in different ways.”

Community needs and realities: “How can we shape a community and offer Jewish educational opportunities that engage and inspire Jews with diverse identities? How can we become comfortable with the idea that we can, we must, encourage connection and Jewish education in the ways we have for decades and in ways that are new and relevant to those who do not feel reflected in our current landscape? How do we foster numerous doorways (and windows) as gateways to Jewish education and engagement? COVID accelerated our search for these answers, forcing us to become better acquainted with online educational approaches.”

Read the full piece here.

SEIZING OPPORTUNITIES

What our day schools can learn from a septuagenarian Italian grocer

Courtesy

“If you live anywhere near the Boston area, or have friends in the area, you may have heard the hue and cry sparked by the announcement that Russo’s, a beloved wholesale and retail grocer, is closing,” write nonprofit consultants Lisa Coll and Nanette Fridman in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Ability to pivot: “One could ask, ‘What on earth could be so special about a grocery store?’ There are many reasons Russo’s was so beloved, and we in the Jewish day school community could learn valuable lessons from Tony Russo, the proprietor… Russo’s started over 100 years ago as a family business. At first it was a farm, but as the area became more and more urban, Tony decided that a wholesale grocery was far more profitable. After that, he realized that many local residents missed buying direct from the old farm stand — so he opened a retail store too. It took some vision and creativity to do both wholesale and retail, but by thinking out of the box and being willing to take a risk, Tony built two successful revenue streams. Our schools need to be able to pivot and think creatively as well. Of course, serving our students comes first, but there are other things the schools could be doing — after-school for wider audiences, Sunday sports, extracurricular Jewish learning for non-day school kids, camps, adult education, etc.”

Schools as communal institutions: “The best part of Russo’s was that you always ran into someone you knew. Or met someone new. Conversations started with strangers over unusual vegetables. ‘How do you use that — could you share a recipe?’ Pre-holiday shopping was the very best — you could get in as many ‘Shanah Tova’ greetings at Russo’s as you could at your synagogue. And this, of course, is what made Tony, and the rest of us, so very happy to be there. Our schools must not operate as siloed educational institutions. They must be able to take their place as Jewish communal institutions, a place of connection not just for their students, but for the families, and the Jewish community at large. Schools must also work across the Jewish community with other organizations to address communal needs and seize opportunities to bring Jewish educational excellence and joyful Judaism to life.”

Read the full piece here.