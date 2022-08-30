Your Daily Phil: The OU’s international effort to address the baby formula shortage + ADL’s new antisemitism research fellowship

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we cover how the Orthodox Union is addressing the shortage of kosher baby formula. Below, antisemitism research gets a boost from a new Anti-Defamation League initiative.

The Anti-Defamation League announced today the inaugural cohort for its Center for Antisemitism Research Fellowship, which will fund 15 researchers across 10 projects that aim to comprehensively study antisemitism and the best ways to address hatred of Jews.

“With rising antisemitic incidents, it’s time to raise the bar on antisemitism research. We are so excited to be engaging some of the most experienced academic researchers in the world to enhance our understanding of the motivators of antisemitic prejudice,” the ADL’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “We believe…data-driven research will contribute directly to our ability to diagnose and develop treatments for a full range of anti-Jewish hostilities.”

The research projects are organized into four areas: antisemitism and populism; experiences of antisemitism; anti-Zionism; and interventions into antisemitism. Most of the projects are analyzing antisemitism in the U.S., though there are researchers in the fellowship studying attitudes toward Jews in the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Many of the projects seek to answer fundamental questions like: Does civic-mindedness reduce antisemitism? Which stories about Jews alleviate anti-Jewish prejudice? And, how do Jews define the boundaries between Zionism, anti-Zionism and antisemitism?

The Center for Antisemitism Research is an attempt by the ADL to move beyond a policy approach guided by periodic surveys of American Jews in favor of strategy based on academic research. “We’ve found that underneath the vast majority of anti-prejudice programs there are only a handful of [approaches] that have been deeply researched and tested for efficacy,” said Matt Williams, vice president of the Center for Antisemitism Research, in a statement to eJP.

The center is supported by The Crimson Lion/Lavine Family Foundation, The ADL Lewy Family Institute for Combating Antisemitism and the Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation.