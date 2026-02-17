Your Daily Phil: The kids are not all right: Campus antisemitism still rampant, AJC-Hillel find

What You Should Know

Though antisemitism on college campuses is no longer the featured story on the nightly news, according to data on college antisemitism that was collected as part of the American Jewish Committee’s annual “State of Antisemitism in America 2025 Report” and shared exclusively with eJewishPhilanthropy ahead of its publication today, a larger percentage of Jewish college students report having experienced antisemitism than ever before.

According to Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, which co-conducted the student section of the report, antisemitism is shifting away from the campus courtyards and quads and becoming weaponized in a more targeted and private way. For instance, Hillel has fielded reports of professors lowering grades due to students’ views on Israel, swastikas scrawled on dorm room doors and students excluded from a cappella groups due to their beliefs. Yet students are still thriving, Lehman stressed.

The study showed that 42% of respondents reported experiencing antisemitism during their time as a college or university student, compared to 35% in last year’s report. Of those students who experienced it, 55% said they had felt uncomfortable or unsafe at a campus event because of their Jewish identity, and 60% said that they avoided wearing, carrying or displaying things that would identify them as Jewish because of antisemitism. Nearly 7 in 10 (68%) of students who had experienced antisemitism also said that they avoided expressing their views on Israel on campus or with classmates because of fears or antisemitism.

“We’re very grateful for the improved efforts of university administrators to implement time, place and data restrictions and to get much more serious about enforcing their content-neutral codes of conduct,” Lehman told eJewishPhilanthropy, “but we still have a lot of work to do to return campus to a safer, more welcoming environment for Jewish students.”

Between 2023 and 2025, Harvard, Columbia, Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania have watched their Jewish population decrease by 3-5%. Increasingly, Jewish students are enrolling in universities in the Southeast and Southwest, at schools that have not traditionally been viewed as being Jewish hubs, including Southern Methodist University, near Dallas, and Auburn University, in Alabama, tripling their number of Jewish students. “The realignment is going to change the map of schools that Jewish students and families prioritize and choose,” Lehman said. Because of this, Hillels are increasing their engagement at schools with growing Jewish populations, while working to improve the experience for Jews at schools with troubling track records.

Overall, a third of all respondents said that they have avoided displaying or wearing things that would identify them as Jewish, 32% felt that some campus activities have promoted antisemitism or cultivated hostile environments for Jews, and a quarter reported that they felt excluded from an event or group because of their identity. Of the students who reported not having experienced campus antisemitism, only 9% of respondents felt unsafe at campus events due to their identity, only 16% avoided wearing or displaying Jewish symbols and only 17% stifled their views on Israel due to fear of antisemitism.

“We always have to view these statistics in the broader context of Jewish life on campus,” Lehman said. “Even at schools where we have continued to see recurring or one off instances of harassment or discrimination, we also are often seeing very high levels of engagement in Jewish life through Hillel or other institutions and Jewish students who are leading on their campuses [and] Jewish communities more broadly, who are engaging in community service, who are pursuing bridge building and dialogue across difference. They are not victims. They are working to make their campuses the kind of places that they believe they deserve and that other students who will follow deserve.”

