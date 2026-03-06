Your Daily Phil: For Iranian Jewish leaders in U.S., war prompts promise and peril

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Iranian Jewish leaders in the United States about their hopes, fears and recommendations as the war against Iran approaches its second week. We spotlight an initiative connecting Ukrainian JCCs with those abroad, and speak with colleagues and relatives of Hebrew Union College’s pioneering Rabbi Andrea Weiss, who died this week at 60. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Yehuda Maryles that reframes gap-year programs from luxury items to an investment in the foundation of young Jews, and one by Rabbi Sid Schwarz about protecting the rights of those seeking or already granted asylum in the United States. Also in this issue: Noam Bettan, Zaki Djemal and Batia Ofer.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

Team Israel takes the field tomorrow night against Venezuela at the World Baseball Classic in Miami.

Birthright’s Excelerate26 summit takes place on Sunday in Manhattan; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former Biden administration official Anne Neuberger and former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg will give the keynote addresses.

The Shefa Center, which helps Jewish day schools educate students with learning difficulties, is hosting its first-ever conference on Sunday and Monday at the Shefa School in New York City.

The American branch of the Israeli liberal religious group Smol Emuni is holding its second annual conference on Sunday at B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue in New York City.

Also in Manhattan, Cardozo Law School’s two-day Law and Antisemitism conference kicks off on Sunday.

What You Should Know

With the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran now approaching its second week, many in the Iranian Diaspora community view the conflict as the culmination of nearly 50 years of hope for change. But with the ever-present memory of the regime’s brutal crackdowns — the stakes are high, particularly for its Jewish community and other minority groups. As the war continues, many diaspora Persians hope that this could be the moment that the regime finally topples, and worry about what happens if it doesn’t, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Jay Deitcher.

“The most powerful guy in Iran died, so you cannot imagine what [the Islamic Republic is] going to do,” said Amir, an Iranian Jew who was granted refugee status in the United States slightly over a year ago and whose family still resides in Iran, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, who was killed last Saturday. “You cannot imagine what is going to be the reaction of the Muslims. Everything is possible.” If Iran is unable to target Israel, “they’re gonna attack the Jews in Iran, because they are kind of hostages,” he said. (To protect his family, Amir requested the use of a pseudonym.)

Even laced with unease and uncertainty, this is primarily a moment of hope for the Persian Jewish community, according to Sharon Nazarian, vice chair of the board of directors of the Anti-Defamation League. And the broader Persian community, she said, is on the same page. “There’s a lot of complexities [in the current war]. There’s a lot of questions about what comes after. There’s a lot of worry and concern about what tomorrow brings. All of that is a given, said Nazarian. “But the question of whether this regime should be toppled or should it be allowed to continue to strangle its own people, to bring havoc to the region and literally, the world, none of us are questioning that.”

While some leaders told eJP that materially supporting Iranians in Iran is beyond the reach of Jewish nonprofits and philanthropists, others believe the Jewish philanthropic world could play a part in transitioning the country to, hopefully, a more Jew-friendly tomorrow, one that is a close ally to the United States and Israel.

“When [the Ayatollah was killed] we were all really excited, and now it’s just setting in that, how far is this going to go?” Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, vice president for Jewish engagement at American Jewish University, told eJP. “Are we going to actually be able to topple the regime? Is the administration going to keep moving forward? Or are they going to feel pressure from some of the American people internally, and Trump will say, ‘OK, let’s make a deal. Let’s not keep going.’ So that’s kind of the feeling we’re constantly feeling. It’s almost like one of your relatives [is] in surgery, and you’re sitting in the waiting room.”

Read the full report here.