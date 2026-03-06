Your Daily Phil: For Iranian Jewish leaders in U.S., war prompts promise and peril
With the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran now approaching its second week, many in the Iranian Diaspora community view the conflict as the culmination of nearly 50 years of hope for change. But with the ever-present memory of the regime’s brutal crackdowns — the stakes are high, particularly for its Jewish community and other minority groups. As the war continues, many diaspora Persians hope that this could be the moment that the regime finally topples, and worry about what happens if it doesn’t, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Jay Deitcher.
“The most powerful guy in Iran died, so you cannot imagine what [the Islamic Republic is] going to do,” said Amir, an Iranian Jew who was granted refugee status in the United States slightly over a year ago and whose family still resides in Iran, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, who was killed last Saturday. “You cannot imagine what is going to be the reaction of the Muslims. Everything is possible.” If Iran is unable to target Israel, “they’re gonna attack the Jews in Iran, because they are kind of hostages,” he said. (To protect his family, Amir requested the use of a pseudonym.)
Even laced with unease and uncertainty, this is primarily a moment of hope for the Persian Jewish community, according to Sharon Nazarian, vice chair of the board of directors of the Anti-Defamation League. And the broader Persian community, she said, is on the same page. “There’s a lot of complexities [in the current war]. There’s a lot of questions about what comes after. There’s a lot of worry and concern about what tomorrow brings. All of that is a given, said Nazarian. “But the question of whether this regime should be toppled or should it be allowed to continue to strangle its own people, to bring havoc to the region and literally, the world, none of us are questioning that.”
While some leaders told eJP that materially supporting Iranians in Iran is beyond the reach of Jewish nonprofits and philanthropists, others believe the Jewish philanthropic world could play a part in transitioning the country to, hopefully, a more Jew-friendly tomorrow, one that is a close ally to the United States and Israel.
“When [the Ayatollah was killed] we were all really excited, and now it’s just setting in that, how far is this going to go?” Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, vice president for Jewish engagement at American Jewish University, told eJP. “Are we going to actually be able to topple the regime? Is the administration going to keep moving forward? Or are they going to feel pressure from some of the American people internally, and Trump will say, ‘OK, let’s make a deal. Let’s not keep going.’ So that’s kind of the feeling we’re constantly feeling. It’s almost like one of your relatives [is] in surgery, and you’re sitting in the waiting room.”
GETTING BETTER
JCC Global’s ‘Good to Great’ offers international lifeline to Ukrainian communities under fire
Despite power shortages, lack of heating and destroyed infrastructure, Ukrainian participants in the JCC Global’s “Good to Great” program continue to show up for their regular monthly Zoom calls with their international partners, wrapped in blankets but eager to connect with other Jewish communities as the war in Ukraine has entered its fourth year. Launched in late 2024 in response to the continuing hostilities, the Good to Great program connects JCCs from Ukraine with counterparts in North America, Israel, Europe and Latin America supported by the Jewish Federations of North America reports Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Outside help: The idea for the program was first proposed some three years ago, with the goal of helping rejuvenate the Ukrainian Jewish community after the war. No one could have imagined then that the war would still be raging four years later, said Smadar Bar-Akiva, JCC Global executive director. “It became really like an existential need for them to connect with other communities,” she said. “It’s four years into the war. In the last few weeks and months, we’ve seen a terrible situation in Ukraine. They have electricity [only] a few hours a day. Sometimes they don’t have water, sometimes they don’t have heating, so the situation deteriorated. This program has become their connection to the outside world, which at times feels like it has forgotten them.”
BARUCH DAYAN EMET
Rabbi Andrea Weiss, the first woman to ordain Reform clergy, dies at 60
Rabbi Andrea Weiss, the first woman to ordain Reform rabbis and cantors, died on Tuesday at her home in Lower Merion, Pa., after a battle with lung cancer, a loss described by Reform movement leaders as “enormous.” She was 60. Weiss, a pioneer in the Reform movement, remains to this day one of the few female rabbis to have ordained Jewish clergy. She served for more than two decades as a professor of Bible, and later provost, of the movement’s flagship seminary, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York, where she was ordained in 1993, reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy.
To know is to love: “If you knew Rabbi Dr. Andrea Weiss, z”l, then you loved her,” wrote Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, the movement’s North American congregational arm. “Brilliant, kind, wise, and open only begin to describe this remarkable human. A generation of rabbis, cantors and educators were blessed to study [the] Hebrew Bible with her.” Her legacy extends beyond professional Jewish communal work, Weiss’ daughter, Rebecca Tauber, told eJP. “She could do everything,” said Tauber, a staff editor at The Athletic. “She would spend all day teaching and then she would cook us a homemade, very good meal for dinner and then she’d go back to her desk and work on a book introduction or a sermon and then she’d sit down with me and edit my high school English paper.”
MIND THE GAP
How philanthropists can anchor a generation of Jews
“Too many Jewish teens graduate high school with an emotional connection to Judaism but without Jewish literacy. They care about being Jewish, but cannot explain why. They feel pride, but lack historical fluency. They want to stand up for Israel, but have never deeply examined its history or their own relationship to it. And when identity without substance meets scrutiny, it shrinks,” writes Rabbi Yehuda Maryles, North America director of Olami Launch, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “If we want Jewish students to stand tall in contested spaces, they must first stand firmly in their own understanding.”
An upstream investment: “A post-high school gap year in Israel is not simply experiential travel. It is immersive formation, living within Jewish society and engaging deeply with Jewish history and contemporary moral complexity while building peer networks rooted in shared commitment. … Philanthropy has demonstrated its ability to mobilize in moments of crisis. The greater opportunity is to invest before crisis, strengthening Jewish literacy, resilience and conviction before Jewish identity is tested.”
FOR YOU WERE STRANGERS
Keep the lamp on
“My father left his family in Berlin in 1938 and sailed to the U.S. at age 16 on the last successful voyage of the St. Louis. A few years later, he returned to Europe in a U.S. Army uniform to help defeat the Nazis in World War II,” writes Rabbi Sid Schwarz, founding rabbi of Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda, Md., and director of the Clergy Leadership Incubator (CLI), in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “I owe my life to an America that did not turn its back on a refugee, my father.”
Take a stand: “For decades, people fleeing persecution in their home countries could ask for protection at the border, be processed by U.S. officials and then have an asylum officer or immigration judge rule on their case based on whether the evidence presented showed that they were in danger of persecution or violence. … In the Book of Exodus, we read: ‘You shall not oppress the stranger for you were once strangers in the land of Egypt.’ America can never be ‘great’ as long as we demean, deport and close our doors to ‘the huddled masses yearning to be free.’ We must demand that our elected officials reclaim the spirit of welcome and compassion symbolized by the Statue of Liberty.”
Barak Hermann, the incoming JCC Association of North America’s president and CEO, speaks on Monday at the organization’s annual Mifgash: Executive Leadership Forum conference. Israeli arts patron and philanthropist Batia Ofer shakes hands on Monday with King Felipe VI of Spain in Madrid after she received the Callia Foundation’s International Patronage Award, “in recognition of her outstanding commitment to the arts,” the Madrid-based foundation said.
With her husband, Idan, Ofer, who serves as Chair of the Royal Academy Trust in the United Kingdom, supports a wide array of arts-related causes, including funding the Art Department at the Bezalel Academy in Jerusalem. The Ofers also founded the nonprofit Art of Wishes, which has raised some $22 million to fulfill the wishes of children with complex illnesses.
“During the meeting, the king thanked Ofer for her efforts to make art accessible to the general public and for her broad philanthropic activity in the field,” a spokesperson for the Ofers told eJewishPhilanthropy.
