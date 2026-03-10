Your Daily Phil: Northern exposure: New Hezbollah attacks derail recovery efforts

Good Tuesday morning!

National Review and the Republican Jewish Coalition are co-sponsoring a daylong symposium on antisemitism in Washington. Speakers include White House antisemitism envoy Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the Justice Department’s Leo Terrell, Brandeis Center founder Ken Marcus, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and a number of senators.

A group of Jewish organizations is hosting the “I Believe Israeli Women Summit” today on the sidelines of the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women events in New York City. Speakers include Ali Gostanian, the director of the I Believe Israel Women initiative, as well as Meredith Jacobs, the CEO of Jewish Women International, and Talia Kaplan, the executive director of Seed the Dream Foundation.

Jewish Federation Los Angeles is holding its annual Interfaith Passover Seder this evening in L.A., where Mayor Karen Bass and other local elected officials are slated to speak.

With news coverage from Israel on the war against Iran focusing primarily on the Iranian missile attacks against Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, the far more dramatic and deleterious impact of Hezbollah’s rocket and drone strikes on northern Israel has largely been overlooked. Since Hezbollah joined the fray last Monday, the kibbutzim, moshavim and towns along the Lebanese border have been pounded by rocket and drone attacks, with communities like Margaliot experiencing 48 air-raid sirens over the past week.

When Israel and Lebanon signed a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, the leaders of northern Israeli communities hoped that they could begin what they knew would be a difficult process of bringing back the residents that fled the area a year prior. Last month, the northern Galilee city of Kiryat Shmona launched a new hub for local businesses, offering financial advice and training. And in January, Tel Hai College received its final approvals to become a full-fledged university, with the hope that it would serve as an economic engine for the region, bringing in well-educated faculty and staff and driving innovation.

In the Mevo’ot HaHermon Region, Mayor Beni Ben Muvchar told eJewishPhilanthropy last night that some 90% of residents have since returned to their homes after the ceasefire went into effect. (The numbers are significantly lower in other municipalities; in Kiryat Shemona, some 10,000 people, representing roughly 40% of the city’s residents, haven’t returned.) The renewed fighting doesn’t just send those repopulation efforts back to zero. “We’re now in minus,” said Ben Muvchar, who also serves as chair of the Eastern Galilee Regional Cluster, which represents 18 regional councils. “We didn’t think that the next round would come so quickly,” he said. “It’s so disappointing, so disappointing.”

With schools and businesses closed because of the fighting, the families that are staying behind are facing greater challenges, Ben Muvchar said. Before the fighting began, the welfare services in his region had 441 open files. Over the past eight days, that has grown to more than 700, he noted. As the fighting persists, these numbers are likely to rise, particularly as Jewish Israelis prepare for the often costly holiday of Passover.

Ben Muvchar said that receiving philanthropic assistance has been much more difficult during this round of fighting compared to the previous one, which he credited to general burnout. “It’s totally different from the last time. People in philanthropy are tired. Maybe it’s harder for them,” he said. “It’s not even close to what it was the last time.” Ben Muvchar added that some philanthropists and foundations were still assisting, offering, as an example, Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, which he said were helping raise money for entertainment programs for residents.

“There’s less money, and more families in need of help,” he said. “But we’re a strong community, and we won’t leave our homes this time. There’s no chance that we’ll leave our houses, even if we have to spend hours in the shelters.”

