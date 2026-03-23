Your Daily Phil: Study: Post-10/7 Birthright participants more engaged; their peers are losing ties

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine a new survey of Birthright Israel participants and what the findings mean for the 10-day trips to Israel, and preview the Leffell Foundation’s upcoming conference for rabbis on Zionism. We feature an opinion piece by Danyelle Neuman urging Diaspora Jewry not to sit this one out — Israelis are resilient but they still need support as missiles from Iran and Hezbollah continue to pummel communities across the country; plus Noam Weissman offers a vision for scaling Jewish literacy, and Lee Tanenbaum spotlights the role of the Joseph Bau Museum in preserving its namesake’s remarkable legacy. Also in this issue: Steven Ingber, Meredith Polsky and Julia Tobias.

What We’re Watching

We are keeping an eye on the security situation in Israel. More than 100 people were injured in Iranian missile attacks in southern Israel over the weekend, and one person — northern Israeli farmer Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz — was killed in an errant Israeli artillery strike amid ongoing fighting along the Lebanese border against the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group.

Police in London are investigating a series of overnight fires that damaged four Hatzola Northwest emergency vehicles in Golders Green, one of the city’s most heavily Jewish neighborhoods…

The Leffell Foundation’s fourth annual “Zionism: A New Conversation” conference is taking place in Florida today and tomorrow. Read more here.

Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger is kicking off a week of lobbying activities today, pushing Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address hunger amid plans to cut food security programs.

In New York tonight, 92NY is hosting Canadian Israeli author Matti Friedman, who will sit in conversation with Abigail Pogrebin to discuss his new book, Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe, a look at the young Jews from then-Mandatory Palestine who parachuted into Nazi Europe in an effort to assist Allied forces and rescue Jews.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

A new study of Birthright Israel participants indicates that in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, the free 10-day trip to Israel is performing a markedly different function for the Jewish community than it did in the past. Instead of serving as an entry point for young Jewish adults into the Jewish world, the trips today are attracting far more engaged participants, deepening their Jewish identities and ties to Israel, according to the report from Brandeis University.

“Brandeis University has released an alarming finding: Jewish connections among young Jews are declining at an unprecedented rate. But the good news is that with philanthropic investment, we can prevent decline and inspire growth,” Elias Saratovsky, president and CEO of Birthright Israel Foundation, said in a statement. “We are at a crossroads. If our community does nothing, we risk losing the younger generation. But if we invest in an effective intervention — Birthright Israel — we can win them back. Birthright Israel works, and the entire Jewish community must support it. Our future depends on it.”

“A Summer Of Uncertainty: The Impact on Birthright Israel’s Summer 2025 Cohort,” which was released today, examines the participants in last summer’s 10-day trips, comparing them to both the previous year’s participants and to those who attended trips in the summer of 2023, before the Oct. 7 attacks. The study found that the 2025 and 2024 participants were far more engaged, Jewishly educated and politically conservative than those in 2023. “October 7 continues to shape American Jewry in numerous ways, and the 2025 Birthright Israel trips illustrate that,” wrote the report’s authors, Leonard Saxe, Graham Wright, Micha Rieser, Shahar Hecht and Samantha Shortall.

The study — which was largely funded by Birthright Israel — found that the trips were particularly influential for liberal participants, deepening their connections to Israel. Meanwhile, among liberal nonparticipants — people who expressed interest in a trip but decided not to attend one — the level of connection to Israel decreased over the same period, from 31% saying they had a connection to 23%. The degree of connection to Israel did not change dramatically for conservative and “moderate” participants and nonparticipants, the study found.

“During the last several months of the war, young Jews who applied to Birthright but did not go became more disconnected from their own Jewish identity, and those who identified as politically liberal became less connected to Israel. Never before in our research on Birthright have we seen such notable declines among nonparticipants,” the authors wrote.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.