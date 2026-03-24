Your Daily Phil: Iran be damned: Maccabiah officials ‘100%’ believe games will go on

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the Maccabiah Games’ — and other Israel trips’ — plans to open this summer despite the ongoing war with Iran, and spotlight an Israeli initiative helping women overcome the “broken rung” in the tech sector and advanced to senior roles. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Joshua Rabin on measuring institutional success, and one by Orit Mizner about mentoring Israeli nonprofit leaders. Also in this issue: Boaz Shalgi, Ben Judah and Jeff and Mei Sze Greene.

What We’re Watching

eJewishPhilanthropy is hosting a panel discussion today at 2 p.m. ET on Israel-Diaspora ties in light of the current war with Iran, featuring Tova Dorfman, Masua Sagiv and Barak Sella, moderated by eJP’s Judah Ari Gross. Register here.

Tikkun Olam Makers is opening a new innovation center this evening at the Shefa School in New York City, with support from UJA-Federation of New York.

What You Should Know

Even as the wars against Iran and Hezbollah grind on and Israeli airspace remains largely closed due to ongoing ballistic missile attacks, in the coming days, Israel trip providers will have to decide whether or not they will forge ahead with plans for this summer — including staging the already postponed Maccabiah Games — report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Judah Ari Gross.

“The window to be able to cancel with the opportunity for a complete refund is closing for most trips that happen early in the summer — let’s say beginning around June — which is many of them,” Anna Langer, the acting executive director of the Israel Educational Travel Alliance, told eJP. “That question is upon us right now, and that is why we are offering day-to-day, one-on-one support to organizations, for them to think about these decisions and for us to help to guide them through thinking about those processes, as well as community spaces for folks to hear from others.”

One of the largest trips this summer will be the Maccabiah Games, which were scheduled to take place last year but were postponed because of that summer’s war between Israel and Iran. While organizers of the event told eJP that they do have a few more weeks before having to make a final decision, they are currently operating under the assumption that the games will open on June 30 as planned. “After Passover… we’re going to have to assess alternatives, but our 100% belief at this moment is the games will take place this summer,” Mike Siegel, president of the Maccabi World Union, told eJP, noting that the games were “already on Plan B,” after being postponed last summer.

Siegel, a former board chair of the Jewish Agency, said that the games hold immense symbolic significance, demonstrating the connection between Diaspora Jews and Israelis. “[I am most looking forward to] having the opportunity to show the people of Israel that the Diaspora is not only talking about solidarity, but we’re going to show up in solidarity,” Siegel said. “That’s probably the best thing that we can do: show up in solidarity for the people who have had to live under these awful conditions. It’s just good to have something normal.”

Last summer’s games were slated to be the largest yet, with some 10,000 athletes from 80 countries due to compete. Roy Hessing, CEO of the Maccabi World Union, told eJP that more than 8,000 athletes are expected to participate in this summer’s games, with roughly 6,000 of them coming from abroad. Hessing noted that this figure does not include the adults who will be accompanying the athletes.

According to Langer, not only has there not been mass cancellations for the Maccabiah Games, but additional athletes have registered to participate in them since the current war with Iran broke out. “The U.S. delegation to the Maccabiah Games had seen an increase in the number of participants signed up at the onset of the war, actually. Very soon after, there was sort of a spike in participation, and that’s a really good indicator of where things are,” Langer said, noting that the same was true with other programs as well.

Read the full report here.