Your Daily Phil: With beefed-up security, a slightly ‘subdued’ JFN kicks off in Calif.

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover the first day of the Jewish Funders Network conference in San Diego and a conference last week for funders and activists examining gender issues in Israel in wartime. We report on the security preparations at Temple Israel outside Detroit that prevented a disaster when a gunman rammed a truck through its front doors. We feature an opinion piece by Tova Dorfman reflecting on the need to maintain Israeli-Diaspora connections as war and differences of opinion drive a wedge between us, and one by Stephen Bronfman about aligning our resources with our values when it comes to climate philanthropy. Also in this issue: Jacki Karsh, Jeffrey Lurie and Tovah Feldshuh.

What We’re Watching

The Jewish Funders Network annual conference continues today in San Diego. More on this below. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Jay Deitcher.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference begins today in New York.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is slated to briefly meet today with a group of largely local Orthodox Jewish leaders in the city, following a series of incidents in which Mamdani has had to address antisemitism in the context of his wife’s professional work and social media activity. Mainstream groups, such as the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Community Relations Council-New York and the American Jewish Committee, were not invited to the meeting.

Also in New York, The Next Step, a nonprofit helping Israelis who have lost limbs, is holding a gala tonight, after the originally scheduled event was postponed due to a snowstorm.

What You Should Know

It was the same temperature as every day in San Diego — a pleasant 70 degrees, not too hot, not too cold — as over 600 attendees, individual funders and representatives of family foundations and large grantmakers from nine countries made their way to the Funders Network’s 2026 International Conference. Actor and activist Jonah Platt even broke out a linen suit and gilded glasses for the event, the first time the convening has returned to California since 2019.

In a sign of the fraught moment, this year’s event was initially meant to have a team of six security guards. By the time the event kicked off yesterday afternoon, 17 guards were on premises, many wearing bulletproof vests and armed with pistols. “That’s a new reality,” Andrés Spokoiny, president and CEO of JFN, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher on the sidelines of the conference. “The times in which you could have a Jewish event without security are gone. This is a new normal, and that has to be something that funders need to consider.”

Pivoting philanthropy away from changing the minds of antisemites and towards security and resilience was one of many topics funders were discussing at this year’s event, often while funders sipped coffee by the hotel’s fountain or lounged under umbrellas in the California sun. Other discussions included the need to bring overt politics into the philanthropic world, rebuilding Israel and supporting social service agencies after recent government cuts. But the topic that seemed top of mind was best exemplified by an oft-repeated quote that came up organically throughout the day: “Jewish education is my passion.”

Despite the familiar topics, a pall hung over this year’s gathering. “The mood is a little subdued for obvious reasons,” Spokoiny told eJP. “Because we’re in the middle of a war, so we have that ambivalence. We’re very happy to be together. We feel the energy of the community. We feel the strength of the philanthropic community. But we can’t forget that as we’re meeting here, people are running to shelter in Tel Aviv and around Israel.”

Indeed, while security guards were ever-present at the conference, Israeli funders were harder to find, as dozens who had planned to attend were unable or unwilling to make the trip in light of the closure of Israeli airspace due to ongoing Iranian and Hezbollah attacks. “Shalom, everybody,” Ronny Douek, the Israel-based co-chair of the conference, who serves as president and chairman of Sheatufim, an Israeli organization that addresses social challenges through multi-sector collaboration, began his speech during the event’s opening plenary. “I can’t believe I’m here today, especially with my son, Ariel, about to enter Lebanon with the commander brigade.”

The opening plenary emphasized the need for new voices, new leaders and new approaches. “I’m honored to stand before this extraordinary group of funders at a defining moment in the history of Israel and the Jewish people,” Zoya Raynes, managing director at Bank of America and chair of JFN, said. She immigrated to the U.S. from Kyiv in 1979, supported by a combination of philanthropy, activism and government policy. “It was coordinated power, not passive generosity,” she said.

The core programming in the plenary was a Q&A session, led by Lisa Eisen, co-president of Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, with actor and activist Jonah Platt, Iranian American businesswoman Mandana Dayani and investor Marc Rowan. “We have yet to understand the power of this room and the power of other rooms like this,” Rowan, who heads UJA-Federation’s board, said. “And we’re uncomfortable talking about power, because it’s one of the [most harmful] things that people say — the Jewish cabal that controls the world. Well, if you’re going to live with the insult, you might as well actually get some benefit.”

Read the full report here.

Live from JFN: This year, eJewishPhilanthropy is serving as the conference’s official media partner, creating a bespoke daily newsletter for attendees, alongside our normal coverage. (Sign up for it here.)