Your Daily Phil: Mideast war looms over Miami confab charting U.S. Jewry’s future

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S RACHEL KOHN

Jews around the world gathered yesterday (and today in Jerusalem) to listen to the Book of Esther: a tale of two Diaspora Jews who, from very different positions of leadership, not only responded to a lethal antisemitic threat to their community with commitment, strategic thinking and self-sacrifice, but also rallied their fellow Jews to action and established communal traditions that continue to bring us together.

A different Jewish gathering is commencing today in Miami, taking place in the shadow of the war in the Middle East and rampant antisemitism challenging Jewish communities around the world. But like the protagonists of the Purim story, the organizers are dedicated to ensuring the security and continuity of their Diaspora community — in this case, American Jewry — and see an opportunity for wider grassroots collaboration.

“I think everybody agrees that American Jewry is in a state of crisis, challenge, decline — there’s been a lot of talk about that and a lot of writing,” Gidi Grinstein, founder and president of the think tank Reut USA, said in a recent phone call with eJewishPhilanthropy. “To [emerge] out of this crisis requires creating communal knowledge. Nobody’s an expert about the future; people are experts about specific lanes, they’re experts about specific topics, but not about the future. So the purpose of this conference is to extract, elicit and inspire people to share their insights.”

Around 100 lay leaders, professionals, scholars, journalists, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and activists of varied denominational and political stripes are expected to attend AJ2026, one in a series of confabs being organized by Reut USA to discuss the condition and direction of American Jewry alongside America’s 250th anniversary. Today’s event is taking place in partnership with the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, as well as eJP, which is serving as a media partner for the conference.

While the growing war in the Middle East will loom over the conference, Grinstein stressed that the discussions are separate from the current conflict. “The war against Iran is existential for Israel, consequential for the Middle East and may also affect the stature of Israel in the U.S., particularly if it continues without a decisive victory,” Grinstein said. “That being said, AJ2026 is a conference of American Jews about the long-term well-being and security of American Jewry. Most of the topics on our agenda, like education, leadership, institutional renewal, contribution to the U.S. or participation in America’s 250th celebrations, are not affected by the current conflict, and most Israeli participants are also Americans.”

Building on Reut USA’s AJ2025 conference in New York in July, in which the attendees helped develop an “11-point agenda” for the next decade of American Jewry renewal, today’s gathering is meant to take that admittedly ambitious goal forward. “We’re trying to nudge the ecosystem, which consists of hundreds and hundreds of Jewish organizations, thousands of lay leaders and professionals and philanthropists and activists and entrepreneurs and so on. The way you nudge the ecosystem is you convene people, you offer a vision, you model successes — you do all these things that are like a catalyst, that are moving the ecosystem. And this is the logic of this conference, and that’s why it’s so important for us to get so many people, to give so many people the opportunity to share their insights.”

