Your Daily Phil: Sheryl Sandberg: Jews ‘inadvertently’ spreading antisemitism by fighting it

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we check in on the Israel summer program field in light of the war against Iran. We cover remarks by Robert Kraft and Sheryl Sandberg at yesterday’s Birthright Excelerate Summit in New York City, and report on the latest case of gunshots fired at synagogues in Toronto. We feature an opinion piece by Jamie Kleinman about a post-Oct. 7 surge of people joining the Jewish nonprofit world, and one by Galit Cohen sharing reflections from two decades in the field of humanitarian aid and development. Also in this issue: Elkana Bar Eitan, Laura Stein and Shir Goren.

What We’re Watching

Cardozo Law School’s Law and Antisemitism conference concludes today.

Team Israel faces off against the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic today in Miami. The Israeli team, which lost 11-3 on Saturday against Venezuela, came back to beat Nicaragua 5-0 on Sunday.

What You Should Know

After the past two summers saw participation in Israel travel programs plummet — decreasing by some 90% in 2024 — organizers had hoped to see an uptick this year as the war in Gaza wound down and the situation in the country appeared to be stabilizing. The war against Iran has not quashed those hopes — yet — though parents appear to be taking a “wait and see” approach to their children’s summer plans, Simon Amiel, executive director of RootOne, which provides vouchers for many Israel travel programs, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“We don’t have parents telling us that we should be canceling or that they’re pulling their kid out. By and large, the families are saying, ‘OK, we’ll wait and see,’” Amiel said late last week, shortly after a meeting with trip providers.

The most common question from parents is whether the vouchers that their children have earned through RootOne can be used next year instead, Amiel said. “The answer’s yes,” he said. “But that’s the biggest issue that they’re dealing with right now” — not cancellations but potential postponements.

Israeli and American leaders have indicated a willingness for the strikes against Iran to continue for at least several more weeks, if not longer. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, meanwhile, has said that it “is capable of continuing at least a 6-month intense war.”

For now, trip providers do not need to take action, but in the coming weeks, as the three-month airline ticket cancellation deadlines approach, organizers — and parents — will have to decide how to proceed. “They’re waiting for the other shoe to drop,” Amiel said. “They’re really hoping that they avoid that, that things wrap up and things will be OK, but they’re already thinking and preparing for a couple of different scenarios, should it come to that.”

Read the full report here.