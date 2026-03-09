Your Daily Phil: Sheryl Sandberg: Jews ‘inadvertently’ spreading antisemitism by fighting it
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we check in on the Israel summer program field in light of the war against Iran. We cover remarks by Robert Kraft and Sheryl Sandberg at yesterday’s Birthright Excelerate Summit in New York City, and report on the latest case of gunshots fired at synagogues in Toronto. We feature an opinion piece by Jamie Kleinman about a post-Oct. 7 surge of people joining the Jewish nonprofit world, and one by Galit Cohen sharing reflections from two decades in the field of humanitarian aid and development. Also in this issue: Elkana Bar Eitan, Laura Stein and Shir Goren.
What You Should Know
After the past two summers saw participation in Israel travel programs plummet — decreasing by some 90% in 2024 — organizers had hoped to see an uptick this year as the war in Gaza wound down and the situation in the country appeared to be stabilizing. The war against Iran has not quashed those hopes — yet — though parents appear to be taking a “wait and see” approach to their children’s summer plans, Simon Amiel, executive director of RootOne, which provides vouchers for many Israel travel programs, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
“We don’t have parents telling us that we should be canceling or that they’re pulling their kid out. By and large, the families are saying, ‘OK, we’ll wait and see,’” Amiel said late last week, shortly after a meeting with trip providers.
The most common question from parents is whether the vouchers that their children have earned through RootOne can be used next year instead, Amiel said. “The answer’s yes,” he said. “But that’s the biggest issue that they’re dealing with right now” — not cancellations but potential postponements.
Israeli and American leaders have indicated a willingness for the strikes against Iran to continue for at least several more weeks, if not longer. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, meanwhile, has said that it “is capable of continuing at least a 6-month intense war.”
For now, trip providers do not need to take action, but in the coming weeks, as the three-month airline ticket cancellation deadlines approach, organizers — and parents — will have to decide how to proceed. “They’re waiting for the other shoe to drop,” Amiel said. “They’re really hoping that they avoid that, that things wrap up and things will be OK, but they’re already thinking and preparing for a couple of different scenarios, should it come to that.”
KEYNOTE ADDRESSES
Kraft, Sandberg call on Birthright Excel alums to take responsibility for Jewish People
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg urged the next generation of Jewish leaders to use their influence to benefit the Jewish People, highlighting their own commitments to the Jewish community and Israel, in addresses yesterday at the Birthright Israel Excelerate26 Summit at New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
She said: Sandberg called for a sensible and targeted strategy to combat antisemitism and added that the Jewish communal world may be contributing to the problem. “The thing about antisemitism is, it is really bad, massively on the rise, on the right, on the left. It is a massive problem. But it is still a fringe problem. The average person in this country is not antisemitic. And the problem is that if we run around telling everyone that everyone’s antisemitic, we will cause everyone to be antisemitic. That’s what all the data shows us,” she said. “And I do think as a Jewish community, as we’ve gotten alarmed about the rise of antisemitism, I am worried that some of us are inadvertently kind of spreading it.
He said: In his keynote address, Kraft recalled the conversations between local Jewish leaders in his family’s Boston suburb home as a boy, where he said he learned the importance of both leadership and speaking out against injustice. “I ask all of you, use your talent not only to build wealth, but to build dignity. Use your influence not only to advance yourselves but to strengthen our people and protect others,” he said.
CANADIAN CRISIS
Two more Toronto synagogues hit by gunfire days after prior shooting
Two Toronto-area synagogues were damaged by gunfire late Friday and early Saturday following an earlier shooting at another area synagogue last week. Officials are investigating a possible connection between the shootings, the latest of which occurred outside of Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue and The Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto (BAYT) synagogue over the weekend. No one was injured in either incident, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Growing concern: At a press conference on Sunday, Noah Shack, the CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy arm of Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, said that the country is “at a crossroads” following the three shootings. “This gunfire didn’t come from nowhere,” said Shack. “Over the last two years, our Jewish community has been subject to increasing incidents of hate, intimidation, harassment and violence.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
Also in Europe: A bomb was set off last night outside a synagogue in Liege, in eastern Belgium, causing damage to the building but no casualties.
LEADERSHIP PIPELINE
Jewish professionals are answering a new call. How we respond matters.
“Across law, finance, tech, medicine, business and education, Jewish professionals are reexamining long-held definitions of success and purpose. Many are leaving established careers to bring their skills, leadership and experience into the Jewish nonprofit and communal world. I am one of them,” writes Jamie Kleinman, director of executive leadership at the Jewish Graduate Organization, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “This professional surge represents an extraordinary opportunity for the Jewish nonprofit sector.”
Pathways for integration: “[W]e cannot assume this talent will automatically integrate into communal work. Nonprofits must build intentional pathways for professional entry, leadership development and retention. Funders must invest not only in programs, but in people. Boards must embrace new leadership models that value professional expertise alongside traditional communal credentials. This moment calls for a reimagining of Jewish leadership pipelines. If we fail to cultivate and sustain this professional awakening, we risk losing one of the most powerful engines of communal renewal in a generation.”
LESSONS LEARNED
Beyond good intentions: Building change that lasts
“When I was a teenager, my father once asked me to hand him the newspaper. I tossed it toward him instead of getting up. He stood and picked it up, and he told me: ‘When you give, give with all your heart.’ I’ve never forgotten that lesson. It continues to guide how I think about partnership and responsibility,” writes Galit Cohen, founder and executive director of Ripples for Change, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Firsthand from the field: “For more than 20 years, my work has taken me into places shaped by crisis, resilience and hope. From responding to the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti to Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013, to spending nine months in conflict-torn South Sudan, to now living and working for over a decade in the rural Eastern Cape of South Africa — I’ve witnessed the full spectrum of humanitarian work, from its finest moments to its deepest shortcomings. What follows are lessons shaped by experience, mistakes and observation. I share them not as absolute truths, but as reflections offered in the hope that others may learn without having to repeat the same missteps.”
Pic of the Day
Participants in the Kibbutz Movement’s Halutz pre-military programs in the Gaza border-adjacent Kibbutz Mefalsim and Kibbutz Yad Mordechai help repair homes that were damaged in last week’s Iranian missile strike in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh.
The initiative, which is supported by the Kibbutz Movement Rehabilitation Fund and in cooperation with the Halutz Organization, included clearing broken glass, removing damaged windows and frames, and sealing openings with plastic sheeting to keep out the elements until the homes could be properly repaired.
“Upon our arrival in the neighborhoods, we saw residents at a loss and chaos caused by the physical damage from the missiles in older buildings, many of which were already in poor condition,” Shir Goren, the Kibbutz Movement’s director of community engagement and volunteer infrastructure, said in a statement. “Clearing the damaged items — glass, windows, and rubble — was particularly difficult because many buildings lacked elevators. … Every home tells a story, and we felt that we were acting with purpose and meaning for the residents of Beit Shemesh and for Israeli society as a whole.”
