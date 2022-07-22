Your Daily Phil: The Jewish Agency’s Russia problem + Larry Summers calls for community college donations

Good Friday morning!

Israeli officials will fly to Russia following a court filing by the Russian Justice Ministry seeking to halt The Jewish Agency for Israel’s operations in the country.

The court filing, which was first reported on Thursday, was submitted in Moscow and comes following an earlier letter from the Justice Ministry ordering The Jewish Agency to cease operations. The court will hold a hearing on the matter next week. The Jewish Agency is a quasi-governmental body that facilitates aliyah, or Jewish immigration to Israel, and Russia is alleging that the group violated privacy laws in collecting data on prospective immigrants, which it has done for decades without issue.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the filing may be a response to Israel’s support for Ukraine, or may be related to Israeli airstrikes in Syria or other disputes between Israel and Russia. But the organization itself is staying mum.

“The Jewish Agency wishes to clarify that a preliminary hearing on this matter, which is a continuation of the legal process, has been set for July 28,” the organization said in a statement. “As we have previously stated, we are not making any comment during the course of the legal proceedings.”

The action against The Jewish Agency comes after a deluge of Russian Jews has come to Israel in the nearly five months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to figures The Jewish Agency shared with eJewishPhilanthropy on Friday morning, 53,000 Russians have come to Israel since Feb. 24, 17,000 of whom have immigrated to Israel. In that same period, 32,000 Ukrainian Jews have come to Israel, 12,000 of whom have immigrated.

In the meantime, the Israeli government is taking the threat seriously. The Israeli delegation will include officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministries of Diaspora Affairs, Immigration and Justice.

The court filing is in retaliation for Israel’s opposition to the invasion of Ukraine, Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai tweeted. “Russian Jews will not be held hostage by the war in Ukraine,” he wrote. “The attempt to punish The Jewish Agency for Israel’s stance on the war is deplorable and offensive. The Jews of Russia cannot be detached from their historical and emotional connection to the State of Israel.”

The Jewish Agency has about a dozen offices across Russia. The prospect of the agency shutting its doors there recalls decades during which Jews were prohibited from leaving the Soviet Union.

“The Jewish community in Russia is deeply connected with Israel,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement. “Its importance arises in every diplomatic discussion with the Russian leadership. We will continue to act through diplomatic channels so that The Jewish Agency’s important activity will not cease.”