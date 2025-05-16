Your Daily Phil: The curious case of the Zionist leader’s anti-Zionist poster campaign

What You Should Know

The Israeli government signed a three-year, NIS 2 million ($563,000) matching grant this week with the Modern Orthodox Ohr Torah Interfaith Center to support and expand the group’s Jewish-Muslim diplomacy and partnership programs that are aimed at countering Islamic extremism, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky.

The funding agreement comes amid shake-ups in the Muslim world, with the overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria, Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, the growing international influence of Qatar and the ongoing nuclear talks with Iran. All of these developments were on display this week during President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, which included a stop at the multi-faith Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this morning.

Rabbi Aharon Ariel Lavi, managing director of OTIC, told eJP that his group takes a hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to this interfaith diplomacy.

“We don’t do fluff. Our business is not kumbaya, peace and love, let’s get rabbis and imams, sing songs together. We don’t do that; that’s ineffective. That’s actually counterproductive in many ways,” he said. “We do interface diplomacy, which ties into strategy. We know to identify the ideas in Islamic theology that are promoting radicalism and hindering any kind of stability, and we know how to deconstruct them, how to interpret them in different ways and how to explain them.”

The OTIC project is meant to promote people-to-people and faith-based diplomacy and connections in the region, said Lavi.

“Organizations such as the Muslim Brotherhood present themselves as… the representatives of the entire Muslim population,” said Lavi. “You can say, ‘OK, so let’s have this full-fledged war,’ or you can say, ‘No, let’s try and cut, to the extent possible, the connection between radical Islam — Shiite and Sunni alike — and as many parts as possible from the rest of the Muslim world.’”

Increasing numbers of moderate Muslim religious leaders from different countries who hear about OTIC by word of mouth are reaching out to them to take part in the programs since the project began in January, he said.

“They’re not doing us a favor. Nobody’s doing anyone a favor in this business. We need them, and they need us — 95% of the people murdered by radical Islamists are Muslims, not Christians and not Jews,” Lavi said.

Lavi emphasized the importance for OTIC in tying into governmental strategies as it works not only with the Israeli Ministry of Regional Cooperation, but also with the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism and the Ministry for Strategic Affairs, to make sure its efforts are aligned with Israel’s diplomatic efforts.

The long-term goal, said Lavi, is to create a paradigm shift among Muslim and Jewish religious leaders together with various partners.

“If you don’t understand the religious convictions and religious motivations behind different actors in the region, how they operate, how they see the world…how they read the Quran…then you’re simply not in the game,” he said. “You’re playing one game, and they’re playing a different game, and those two games are not in the same field. It’s a different conversation. So we want to also educate diplomats, educate the professionals who are in this field that you need to really understand religion. You can’t fix this by the stroke of a pen on a piece of paper.”

