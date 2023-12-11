Your Daily Phil: Sylvan Adams gives $100m to Ben-Gurion U. — his largest gift yet

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish Federations of North America Chair Julie Platt being named interim chair of the University of Pennsylvania’s board of trustees, and feature an opinion piece by Steven Windmeuller and one by Rabbi Ana Bonnheim and Avidan Halivni. Also in this newsletter: Greg Joseph, Sam Clifford and Julius Rosenwald. We’ll start with Sylvan Adams’ recent $100 million donation to Ben-Gurion University. Happy Hanukkah!

Canadian-Israeli real estate mogul and philanthropist Sylvan Adams donated $100 million to Ben-Gurion University in southern Israel last week, his largest single charitable contribution ever, which he told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross will hopefully benefit the university, the region, the country and the planet.

Though the gift will largely left up to the university to decide how to allocate, Adams and BGU reached an “understanding” that a significant portion of it would go toward the university’s Sde Boker campus, the Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research, which houses graduate-level programs focus on desertification, environmental studies, water management and other climate sciences.

“Climate change, desertification, water management, the sustainability of our planet. This is the biggest planetary challenge that the entire world is facing today. And we’re going to solve it because this is what we [Jews] do. We’re going to solve it,” Adams told eJP. “And I’m confident that amazing solutions will come out of BGU to benefit the entire world.”

Adams said that in the past many of his donations have focused on showcasing the “beautiful” side of Israel, such as bringing the 2018 Giro d’Italia bicycle race to Israel (Adams is a major cycling buff) and creating Tel Aviv’s Sylvan Adams National Velodrome, as well as funding the Save a Child’s Heart nonprofit, which brings children from around the world, including from Gaza, to Israel for life-saving heart surgery at the children’s hospital named for him in the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon.

“[Those projects] were trying to show a normal, benevolent face of Israel. But after Oct. 7 and now the war in Gaza, there is no normal. So I guess I’ll be having to put those projects on hold until ‘normal’ returns and we can go back to showing our sunny face,” he said. “But right now, we are in a period of grieving. We’re in a period of war. We have to win a war. We may have to win a second war in the north. And so I will shift my attention to projects to strengthen Israel because of my deep patriotism, my Zionism and my love for, for our countrymen and my love for all of the Jewish people.”

