Your Daily Phil: Summer camp offers respite to Ukrainian Jewish kids

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview the new president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, and feature an opinion piece by Ben Vorspan about what nonprofits and fundraisers can learn from NBC’s Olympics broadcast. Also in this newsletter: Tom Reuveny, Ariel Bibas and Courtney Tessler. We’ll start with the Ramah Yachad summer camp in Sunny Valley, Ukraine.

Ariel Oberfeld, 17, recalled watching his 8-year-old campers dance, sing and laugh at a recent “Camp Disco Night.” The experience sounded typical, one that thousands of children and teenagers enjoy annually at overnight camp. But then came a “scary sound” in one of the songs, Oberfeld said. The next thing he knew, he said, “during the disco they started crying,” reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

Though Oberfeld is from Deerfield, Ill., his campers come from across Ukraine, including some of the country’s hardest-hit cities. “These kids have [experienced] trauma,” he said.

Oberfeld, the son of two Ukrainian emigrants to the U.S., returned to his parents’ war-torn birth country this summer to volunteer as a counselor at Camp Ramah Yachad in Sunny Valley, near Chernivtsi in western Ukraine. He is the first American volunteer counselor since the war broke out.

“I tried to convince him not to come,” Rabbi Irina Gritsevskaya, the camp’s director, told eJP before the camp started. “I made a very convincing speech about why it can be dangerous and complex, but he tried so hard to convince me to let him do it and about how it’s important for him that I could not say no.”

Last year, Oberfeld’s love for camp led him to fundraise from the U.S. for two children to be able to attend Ramah Yachad. But more than two years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oberfeld decided he would dedicate his summer before senior year to helping children on the ground. “I didn’t want to just sit back and give money this year,” he said. “I’m very involved with my Jewish community back home and I want to share that with kids where my family is from.” Camp creates such a meaningful connection, and this camp being centered on Judaism strengthens kids’ Judaism. I saw how that helped me and want to give that experience to these kids. If my parents didn’t leave for America, I could have been one of these kids.”

“The kids are very passionate about their Judaism,” he told eJP in a phone interview from Ukraine during a short break between water sports and dinner. “They are very happy to be here and this is their safe haven from their stressful lives at war.”

This is the third year that the camp is operating since the Russian invasion. Several aspects are different this year, including the harsh reality that many fathers have chosen not to drop off or pick up their kids at camp for fear of being snatched off the street by Ukraine’s authorities and pressed into military service. With many of Ukraine’s soldiers killed or injured, the government in May stepped up its efforts to mobilize more men — with conscription officers on the hunt for those between 25-60 who did not register.

But there are also positive changes to camp this year. For the first time, Camp Ramah Yachad has collaborated with Maccabi USA and Maccabi Ukraine, under the leadership of Arnie Fielkow, to bring some 20 Ukrainian campers from Maccabi Ukraine. Under the partnership, the camp will host its first sports day, called Maccabiah, for the campers. (Maccabi also sent 16 children to Ramah Galim in Northern California.)

The idea to bring Maccabi USA to camp in Ukraine was personal to Fielkow because of his ties to the country and to Ramah through his daughters, whom he and his wife adopted from Ukraine in 2007, the vice president of Maccabi USA and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, told eJP. When war broke out in 2022, “it made me want to do something… to help the youth of Ukraine, especially the youth that are part of Maccabi Ukraine,” he recalled.

The camp also has a psychologist and two doctors on staff to help with the children’s trauma, which can show itself even on Disco Night. “But mostly we really believe that arts activities, sports and human connections, that’s the way to deal with it,” Gritsevskaya told eJP. “[We’re] allowing the kids two weeks of normal life, normal childhood.”

Read the full report here.