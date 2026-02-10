Your Daily Phil: ‘State of Antisemitism’: Still high, still troubling U.S. Jews

What You Should Know

As a heated debate plays out in the Jewish community over the effectiveness of throwing millions of dollars at the problem of antisemitism, the American Jewish Committee’s annual “State of Antisemitism” survey, released this morning, adds some ominous, though perhaps not surprising, data points to the discussion.

Thirty-one percent of Jews reported being the target of an antisemitic incident. Two-thirds of Jews felt that they were less secure in America than last year. And 93% of Jews felt antisemitism was a problem in America, compared to 70% of the general public. Thirty-one percent of Jews reported being the target of an antisemitic incident, 3% which were physical.

The seventh annual study shows that antisemitism remains elevated throughout America in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks — even if at a similar level compared to the year before — and Jews feel less safe after a year of terrorism and deadly antisemitic attacks around the world. American Jews between the ages of 18-29 have borne the brunt of antisemitism, with 47% saying they were a target of antisemitism over the last year, compared to 28% among those 30 and over, the survey found. Much of the data is not news in the post-Oct. 7 world — Jews continue hiding their Magen David necklaces, and 25% of Jewish college students said they have felt or been excluded from a group or an event. Artificial intelligence is only exacerbating the fears of American Jews, with 65% of study respondents worrying that the programming will allow conspiracy theories to flourish.

Ahead of the publication of the survey, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher spoke with AJC CEO Ted Deutch about what he hopes funders take from this study, why antisemitism is a risk to all Americans and why threats to democracy put Jews at risk.

JD: There’s been a lot of discussion recently about the idea that philanthropists are flooding money into initiatives to combat antisemitism without proof of their effectiveness as antisemitism surges. [As evidenced by a 2025 Jewish Funders Network study.] What do you hope philanthropists take from this data?

TD: The reason it’s so important for us to share this information with leaders across the country, and for Jewish community members to be able to share this with their neighbors and their co-workers, is to highlight that these attacks against the Jewish community are not a series of one-offs. The attacks in Harrisburg [at the residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro] and Washington and Boulder [Colo.] and Bondi Beach [in Sydney, Australia] and Manchester, [England,] and Jackson, Miss., these and all of the other many attacks against Jews in America and around the world are all connected, and the threats to our Jewish community are the tip of the iceberg.

If we allow the 2% of the population to continue to face this kind of antisemitic hostility, if we continue to experience these kinds of attacks, it’s dangerous for the Jewish community, but it’s also dangerous for American society as a whole. We go about our work, first and foremost, reminding the world that we are proud American Jews, and that we will continue to stand strong in the face of all these attacks. It’s why we do so much to help train the next generation of global Jewish leaders. It’s why everywhere we show up, we do so as proud Jews. We’re going to continue to do that at the same time. We also need to help the leaders across the rest of society understand what’s at risk for them.

