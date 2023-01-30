Your Daily Phil: Reactions to the Jerusalem attack + CUNY’s chancellor on fighting antisemitism

Good Monday morning.

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we report on reactions to the terror attack near a Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night, and feature op-eds by CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodriguez on fighting antisemitism and by Yaara Segal on Holocaust education in the UAE. Also in this newsletter: Warren Eisenberg, Leonard Feinstein, Julie Peyton, Arthur and Diane Abbey, Ross Beroff and Avi Poster. We’ll start with news of another attack on a synagogue in New Jersey in which there were no injuries.

Jewish security officials are investigating an attack on a New Jersey synagogue early yesterday morning in which no one was hurt.

According to a police report, a man wearing a black ski mask approached Temple Ner Tamid, a Reform congregation in Bloomfield, N.J., a little after 3 a.m. Sunday morning and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door. The fire went out upon impact, the bottle broke and there was no damage to the building.

An email from synagogue leadership to the congregation on Sunday morning said all synagogue activities had been canceled for the day, and that police would be guarding the synagogue 24 hours a day for the coming week. Police are also searching for the perpetrator, who was still at large as of Sunday night. The police department in nearby Livingston, N.J., said it was also increasing patrols of synagogues.

There is no known threat to the area’s Jewish institutions, according to an email update sent Sunday by Tim Torell, director of Jewish community security for the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey. A joint statement by local Jewish federations, security agencies and branches of the American Jewish Committee and Anti-Defamation League asked “that all communities remain vigilant.”

The incident comes less than three months after the FBI warned of “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ” on Nov. 3, and later arrested a man in connection with the threat. About two weeks later, two men were arrested at New York City’s Penn Station on a Saturday morning after allegedly plotting to attack a synagogue.

“I want to reassure all New Jerseyans — especially our friends and neighbors of the Black community and the Jewish faith — that law enforcement continues to take the appropriate steps to increase our presence around sensitive places so that everyone in our state can worship, love, and live without fear of violence or threat,” New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement, referring to the synagogue incident as well as a Saturday attack on members of a church in Monmouth County.