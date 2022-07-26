Your Daily Phil: Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker joins the ADL + Israeli Orthodox rabbis visit U.S. colleagues

Good Tuesday morning!

In mid-January, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker captured national attention for calmly navigating an 11-hour hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Now, the rabbi is bringing his harrowing experience full circle by joining the Anti-Defamation League as a special advisor on security, a paid position to improve the ADL’s outreach and community education initiatives.

“It really says a lot about Rabbi Charlie that he wants to do this,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “It would be very easy for him to simply retreat to congregational life; it would be very easy for him just to write a book. But…Rabbi Charlie is saying ‘no, I need to do more.’”

Alongside helping the ADL communicate security best practices, Cytron-Walker will also be working to support Jewish communities as they recover from deadly and traumatizing attacks. Greenblatt pointed to the outpouring of solidarity from Muslim and Christian leaders after the hostage situation as the kind of community-building he hopes Cytron-Walker will facilitate. Much of that support was due to relationships that the rabbi built during interfaith work in Texas, Greenblatt said.

“It’s not just about vigilance before an incident happens, it’s also about resilience after an incident happens,” Greenblatt said. “To be really honest with you, you can never build walls that are high enough. You need not just security, but solidarity. And solidarity means having connections to the [broader] community before there is an incident.”

Greenblatt hopes that Cytron-Walker will be able to use the ADL’s network of partnerships with organizations like Hillel International to reach more people than he would be able to on his own.

“This is a man of tremendous courage, who endured the kind of really brutal situation which no one should have to experience,” Greenblatt said. “We can learn a lot from him about the security issues and how to build confidence in a community, but at the same time, I think he can learn from us in using our platform to make sure his message reaches the largest number of people possible.”

