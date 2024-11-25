Your Daily Phil: Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch and the state of Zionism in the Reform movement

Good Monday morning.

Over the last decade — and particularly in the past year, in wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks — Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, the senior rabbi of the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in Manhattan, has emerged as perhaps the Reform movement’s most prominent pro-Israel voices, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy. Hirsch has accused his co-denominationalists of putting a universal form of tikkun olam (repairing the world) over ahavat Yisrael (loving fellow Jews) and has criticized the movement’s leadership for tolerating anti-Zionism.

His emergence as one of the most visible Zionist Reform rabbis has brought with it support for his initiatives, as well as pushback from other members of the movement, who see Hirsch as publicity-savvy, but not necessarily more important, and as ignoring the need for Reform Jewry to embrace a big-tent approach to Israel and Zionism (a claim he rejects).

The son of Rabbi Richard Hirsch, who founded the Reform movement’s Religious Action Center, the younger Hirsch spent his high school years in Israel, served in the Israel Defense Forces and was executive director of the Association of Reform Zionists of America (ARZA) from 1992 until 2004, when he joined the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, one of the most prominent Reform congregations in the United States.

In recent years, Hirsch has used his perch on the pulpit of the Manhattan synagogue to launch Zionist initiatives for the movement.

The Reform movement has always maintained a universalist attitude, seeing the importance in the Jewish community considering itself as part of and responsible for society in general, and not exclusively or primarily for itself, which he said can quickly slip into non- or anti-Zionism. “We are [the] most on the seam between universal and particular values in the Jewish community,” Hirsch told eJP.

Rabbi Josh Weinberg, executive director of ARZA, stressed the need for the Reform movement to embrace a wide variety of opinions on Israel. “We are not a monolithic movement,” he told eJP. “We have diversity on everything: God, Torah, religious life and Israel too.”

While Hirsh is “a very, very important voice,” Weinberg said, “we have a whole movement of important voices as well.”

But many of those important voices are not as well recognized outside of their communities, Weinberg said. “Some rabbis have more of a PR campaign, and some rabbis are more local,” he said. “I don’t think there was a single rabbi who did not speak about Israel from the pulpit [after Oct. 7].” They “set the tone” for congregants’ relationships with Israel. When local governments vote on resolutions that affect Israel, “our rabbis represent the Jewish people to their local municipality.”

Steven Windmueller, emeritus professor of Jewish communal studies at HUC-JIR, Los Angeles, believes that Hirsch is not only carving out a space for avowedly pro-Israel voices in the Reform community but is working to ensure that Reform Jews continue to have their voices heard in Zionist circles, both in the Diaspora and — perhaps more importantly — in Israel, where Orthodox Judaism receives a far greater amount of funding, support and recognition from the government.

“There’s a huge battle [about] what role do liberal religious organizations and groups play in Israel,” said Windmueller, who spoke at the first two Re-CHARGING Reform Judaism Conferences. Hirsch is “playing for the long-term game… You need to stay in the battle in order to hopefully win a place at the table,” he said.

