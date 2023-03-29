Your Daily Phil: Our Big Kitchen feeds Los Angeles + Jewish students vie to build the best bot

Good Wednesday morning!

Nearly 40 Jewish day schools and yeshivas from across the country came together at the Fort Washington Avenue Armory in New York City’s Washington Heights on Tuesday afternoon to compete in a robotics tournament hosted by the Center for Initiatives in Jewish Education’s (CIJE), in partnership with the Orthodox Union’s Teach Coalition, reports Jewish Insider’s Tori Bergel for eJewishPhilanthropy.



“I was an athlete as a kid. I played sports, every sport. I was a captain on most of the teams I played on, but these kids, a lot of these kids, aren’t that, and there’s a lot of educational, great things for this, but it’s also a huge opportunity for these kids to work on teams, to collaborate together,” Philip Brazil, CIJE vice president of development, told eJP. “A lot of times these are the kids who might be getting 100s in school or maybe some of the kids [whose minds work] differently, and this suits them, and it’s giving opportunities to so many kids [who] never had anything like that before.”



CIJE was created in 2001 to expand and enhance the education that Jewish students in the U.S. were receiving. Today, around 200 Jewish schools are in CIJE’s network. “The education system in many countries, even those that were considered third-world countries, were getting much better, and the fear was that our kids, unless we did better things to educate them, would fall behind,” CIJE President Jason Cury told eJP. “We don’t expect all these kids, when they graduate high school and go on to college, that they’re all going to be engineers. But we want them to have the ability to think in that way, because you can do anything if you think that way.”



In the end of the competition, a team from Brooklyn’s Mazel Day School won first place in the elementary division; teams from Mazel Day School and Brauser Maimonides Academy of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., led the middle school competition; and teams from the Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway (HAFTR) in Lawrence, N.Y., and Katz Yeshiva High School in Boca Raton, Fla., took the high school title.



