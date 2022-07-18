Your Daily Phil: Octogenarians compete at Maccabiah Games + A new model for Jewish storytelling

Good Monday morning!

Combating antisemitism continues to be a focus of Hillel International, which is placing a special emphasis on reaching administrators, the organization’s president and CEO, Adam Lehman, told Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast.”

According to a 2021 survey conducted by Hillel and the Anti-Defamation League, 33% of Jewish students reported personally observing or experiencing antisemitism on campus. Overall, 15% of students said they felt uncomfortable sharing their Jewish identity.

“That’s really bad… In some of our surveys, we’ve seen that 15% climb to 40 or 50%,” Lehman said. “Can you imagine if the LGBTQ community was out saying, ‘We cannot express ourselves, we’re gonna actually be undercover.’ Obviously, that’s the way it was for many minority communities… It’s not an option.”

The impetus for the Campus Climate Initiative, launched last year, originated from the organization’s observations that college and university leadership lacked training and preparation to address antisemitism on their campuses. Forty-five university administrators attended a summit in April on antisemitism hosted by Hillel.

“We have to engage university leaders in this process,” Lehman said. “This cannot be just the focus of Jewish organizations and student leaders. We need administrators to take responsibility for taking on antisemitism in the same way they focus on other forms of bias, discrimination and injustice.”

The ultimate measure of success, he added, comes when Jewish students feel safe and comfortable on campus. To achieve that, he outlined several suggested actions administrators could take to implement change, including incorporating antisemitism awareness into faculty, staff and student trainings and preparing bias response teams to become better attuned to how and where antisemitism appears.

Lehman maintained that criticism of Israel does not always represent antisemitism, but argued that efforts by organizations both on and off campus to “specifically demonize Israel in ways that, sadly, are so divorced from fact or reality,” result in criticisms that often become intertwined with antisemitic tropes and language.

“If you talk to members of Gen Z… they’re often trying to differentiate between intent and impact, Lehman observed. “When people Talmudically twist themselves into pretzels trying to show why anti-Zionism is not antisemitism, look at the impact. The impact is that Jewish students are often ostracized, alienated or face concrete bias from faculty from teaching assistants and even beyond.”

