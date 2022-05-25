Your Daily Phil: New directions in studying Jewish ed. + Addressing teen mental health

Worthy Reads

Getting it Done at Davos: The Davos Economic Forum may be elitist, but it is also a place for “unrivaled opportunities to create change and actually get things done,” David Kaufman writes in The New York Times. “No global gathering can compete with Davos for the sheer concentration of influential, exceptionally connected power brokers with the ability to turn ‘eureka’ moments into tangible, actionable, long-term policies that truly affect everyday life. ‘Davos is probably the world’s most interesting global institution,’ said [Canadian author and entrepreneur Don] Tapscott. He said the forum was ‘far ahead of its time’ when it came to elevating issues around cryptocurrencies. ‘Davos represents the leading edge of a fundamentally new paradigm on how we address global problems.’” [NYT]



Is Innovation Philanthropy?: Wealthy people are criticized for not being philanthropic enough or for funding the wrong things in the wrong amounts, but it’s challenging to give away money effectively, writes James Chen in Fortune Magazine, citing the example of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “The criticism of Elon Musk fails to acknowledge that innovation is a core aspect of philanthropy. If we want to tackle the world’s largest issues, we need technologies and ideas to emerge that offer new solutions. Musk’s businesses may not look like acts of philanthropy, but their ground-breaking innovations could be just that. [The potential purchase of] Twitter offers another crucial opportunity for Musk to do ‘good for the future of humanity’ by ensuring those who do not have a voice on the ground can find one online. The internet was designed to turn the world into a village, after all, and has done so successfully. In the right hands, it could be used to build a global community.” [Fortune]



In Nonprofits We Trust, Mostly: According to a new report, Americans’ trust in nonprofits and philanthropy remains higher than in many other institutions, including federal and state government, corporations and the news media. But during the pandemic, that confidence dipped a little, Alex Daniels reports in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “Nonprofits should seize upon the finding that people who are familiar with their work trust them more, [Allison] Grayson [director of policy development and analysis at Independent Sector, one of the organizations that conducted the survey,] said. They should enlist such people to become ‘ambassadors’ for nonprofit work writ large, she suggested. For example, nonprofits could help people tell stories about their role in society rather than simply talk about how they provide a service, like feeding the hungry or sheltering the homeless. That work, she said, is particularly essential to attract members of Gen Z, many of whom said they are more likely to give directly to a person or a cause than to an institution to promote public good.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]