Your Daily Phil: New book offers fresh insights on Rabin’s assassination 30 years later

Q&A

New translation of Hebrew works, ‘Class of 95,’ offers English speakers fresh insight into the Rabin assassination

Image from the cover of the book Class of 95, a poetry anthology edited by Barak Sella. Courtesy

The assassination of then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, 30 years ago tomorrow, remains one of the seminal moments in Israeli history. It represents the peak of domestic Israeli political violence and the beginning of the end of a two-state solution-based peace process. Rabin was also the last left-wing politician to be elected to lead the country.

A new English translation of poetry wades into this complexity. Based on an anthology that was first published in Hebrew in 2012, Class of 95 presents 40 poems and prose that grapple with the event and its aftermath from different perspectives. eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with Barak Sella, the anthology’s editor and an American Israeli educator and community organizer, about the book and his goals for it, why the assassination is not widely memorialized, particularly outside of Israel, and about the particular dangers of political violence in a country like Israel.

JAG: What is your goal with this book? Who is the target audience?

BS: The target audience is Jews living around the world who don’t speak Hebrew, first and foremost. And I would say above that, the target audience is Jewish educators, rabbis, anyone who this book could serve as a tool to educate and speak about the assassination in a way that’s thoughtful and supports the idea of open conversation. But it’s not only for educators. I think anyone who wants to learn about the event — but also figure out what they’re feeling about it and what’s their part in the story — can find a lot of value in this book.

The way I see it, the Rabin assassination is one of the most important events in Israeli history, but also in Jewish history in the last century. And it really matters how we remember this event. First of all, that we actually even remember and commemorate it, but it matters how we remember that event and what kind of shared narrative and story we tell.

