Your Daily Phil: Long-simmering Western Wall prayer dispute heats up

What You Should Know

For the past 10 years, few issues have exemplified the strains between the State of Israel and Diaspora Jewry more than the dispute over what type of prayer is permitted at the Western Wall. The disagreement — which at times even turns violent — centers around two main issues: one, mixed, egalitarian prayer at the site; and two, what women are and aren’t allowed to do at the Western Wall, particularly as it relates to reading from the Torah.

This simmering situation came to a head over the past week, following a hearing in a long-running case in Israel’s High Court of Justice, focused not on the implementation of the Western Wall Compromise — an agreement between Haredi leaders and the Reform, Conservative and progressive Orthodox movements — but on the long-stalled renovations of the “egalitarian plaza,” a section south of the main plaza.

After the hearing, the justices ruled that the government must proceed with those renovations. However, the High Court win for the progressive religious movements may prove to be a Pyrrhic victory.

In response to the ruling, Knesset Member Avi Maoz, the leader of the far-right religious Noam party, submitted a bill that would assert full Rabbinate control over the entire Western Wall area, including the egalitarian section, and would make the “desecration” of a holy site — activities that are in violation of the Rabbinate’s rulings, including egalitarian prayer and female Torah reading — a criminal offense, punishable by up to seven years in prison. (Possibly unintentionally, the bill could also prevent Jews from visiting the Temple Mount, as this too is officially banned by the Chief Rabbinate.)

According to Yizhar Hess, vice chair of the World Zionist Organization and former head of the Israeli Masorti Movement, Maoz’s bill could spell the end of both the Western Wall Compromise and the legal case in the High Court of Justice. This is true even if the bill is not signed into law and only passes an initial reading. Were the government to go to the High Court of Justice and say that the issue is being resolved through legislation — and thus shouldn’t be arbitrated through the courts — “that would be a strong argument,” Hess told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not appear to personally favor the bill and ordered the cancellation of a ministerial meeting in which the legislation would have been discussed. However, this does not prevent the bill from going forward. As the head of his party, Maoz can put the bill up for a vote in the Knesset on his own, and The Times of Israel reports that the Likud whip has given party members free rein to vote as they see fit.

