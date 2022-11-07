Your Daily Phil: L.A.’s Iranian Jews mobilizing to support women’s rights protests

Good Monday morning!

We'll start with a string of advertisers pulling their money from Twitter due to antisemitism on the platform following Elon Musk's takeover.

After he met with Elon Musk last Tuesday, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told our partner publication, Jewish Insider, that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the new Twitter owner’s commitment to curbing hate speech on the platform.

Just days later, it seems the ADL and other civil rights groups are no longer optimistic. On Friday, the ADL, along with a coalition it spearheaded two years ago to organize a temporary ad boycott on Facebook, called on advertisers to pause their spending on Twitter “because we are profoundly concerned about antisemitism and hate on the platform.”

In a Twitter thread explaining the change of heart, the ADL pointed to a string of antisemitic tweets in recent days by Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, as well as posts by Adam Green, an antisemitic podcaster. The group also expressed concern about massive layoffs at Twitter that have reduced its content moderation team.

“We’ve seen celebrities use Twitter to disseminate antisemitic conspiracy theories and hate to tens of millions of followers,” the ADL wrote in the thread. “Antisemitic extremist groups continue using Twitter to organize and share propaganda.”

Before the ADL’s call to action, some large companies, including General Motors and United Airlines, had already decided to pause their ads on Twitter. Several others announced ad pauses on Friday, including The Volkswagen Group, the beer company Carlsberg Group, camping retailer REI and United Airlines, according to The New York Times. The temporary ad boycott of Facebook, which the ADL and other groups called for in the summer of 2020, included more than 1,200 companies and nonprofits.

On Friday, Musk tweeted that he remained committed to preventing hate speech, and wrote that it had decreased. “Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged,” he wrote. “In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press.”

But hours earlier, the Network Contagion Research Institute, which tracks hate on social media, tweeted that antisemitism had spiked on the platform.

“The NCRI is monitoring a prolific surge in anti-Jewish rhetoric on @Twitter,” the group wrote. “Terms associated with Jew are being tweeted over 5k times per hour. The most engaged tweets are overtly antisemitic.”