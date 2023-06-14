Your Daily Phil: JFNA sets priorities for 2024 + Covenant Foundation presents educator award

Good Wednesday morning!

The Jewish Federations of North America’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved the organization’s “core priorities” for the coming fiscal year, chiefly Ukrainian aid, improved security for Jewish communities and efforts to more broadly combat antisemitism, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Most of these are the same priorities as in the current fiscal year. “I’m not a believer that we need to do all new things when some of the things that we are already doing are extremely important,” the group’s board chair, Julie Platt, told eJP.

The approvals were finalized on Monday after a two-day meeting of the Board of Trustees, JFNA said.

In addition to those “core” issues, the trustees listed three lesser priorities for the 2024 fiscal year: strengthening Israeli civil society and Jewish pluralism in Israel; building new strategies for JFNA’s Israel Educational Travel Alliance, which was created during the COVID-19 pandemic and is still sorting out its long-term goals; and expanding the organization’s JEDI (Jewish Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) initiative.

At the meeting, the board also approved five chair positions. J. David Heller, currently the emergency campaign chair, will now serve as the national campaign chair and will lead a committee to assess the needs of the Jewish community in Ukraine; Iris Kraemer as the national women’s philanthropy chair; Danielle Gross and Brett Tanzman as the national young leadership cabinet co-chairs; and Dena Boronkay Rashes as the lay leadership development chair.

