Your Daily Phil: Israel’s diaspora minister on delayed Kotel plan + ADL sues Proud Boys

‘DO’ IS A CONSCIOUS CHOICE

‘Why do Jewish?’ And why is that question so hard to answer?

“When I was in high school, one of my closest Jewish friends brought home a non-Jewish girlfriend and his father was so upset, I thought he was going to tear his coat and disown him, like the father in ‘The Jazz Singer.’ I didn’t understand it. This was a guy who wasn’t religious at all. Yes, he had a bar mitzvah, but that was it. He didn’t do any of the other ‘basics’ that most of us secular Jewish kids did. He didn’t have Shabbat dinners or go to Jewish summer camp or take that teen tour to Israel. In fact, he would go to synagogue on Yom Kippur, and after services he’d come home and eat a ham and cheese sandwich,” writes Zack Bodner, in an adaptation from his book Why Do Jewish? A Manifesto for 21st Century Jewish Peoplehood, for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Do vs. be: “Of course, there’s nothing wrong with that, but if he cared so much that his son date someone Jewish, then why didn’t he raise his son to understand why his Jewish identity mattered? Why didn’t he show his son why his Jewishness was important? Why didn’t he help his son answer the essential question: Why do Jewish?… Yes, you heard that right. I prefer to ask ‘Why do Jewish?’ rather than ‘Why be Jewish?’ because today, living Jewishly ought to mean more than who your mother was. It ought to mean taking some specific actions, living by some specific values, celebrating some specific moments and recognizing you are part of some specific family. Choosing to do Jewish is a conscious choice.”

Why: “But why is it so difficult for many non-Orthodox Jews to answer that question today?”

CENTRAL ROLE OF FAMILIES

Family matters: Diversity and partnerships in early childhood Jewish education

“The essential role of family in early childhood education is well-researched and advocated. Terms such as ‘family involvement’ and ‘family partnerships’ are prominent within early childhood educational discourse. Each of these constructs refers to different interpretations and goals for working with families; the latter places an emphasis on sharing power and building responsive and caring relationships. Today, many programs implement a strengths-based perspective with trauma-informed practices to gain a more nuanced understanding of each child and family’s culture, context and expertise,” writes child development consultant Ilana Dvorin Friedman, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Guiding principles: “Early childhood Jewish education is similarly grounded in guiding principles, such as b’tzelem elokim (in the image of God), kehila (community) and kavod (honor/respect) that aim to support each child and family. Within early childhood Jewish education, researchers continue to investigate the topic of family to learn what is needed and wanted. Much of the research focuses on engaging young families to support their Jewish communal and home life, leading to questions about our goals within the Jewish educational community.”

Central role of family: “Both early childhood education and early childhood Jewish education promote the central role of families in learning and development. But we need to ask: How do we genuinely respect and honor the diversity of families within our programs and broader community?”

