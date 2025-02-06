Your Daily Phil: Israeli, Palestinian peace builders gather in Jerusalem

Good Thursday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new study on the impact of the recent U.S. elections on corporate philanthropy

Jewish Federations of North America is hosting a briefing with Amir Yaron, governor of the Bank of Israel, about the state of the Israeli economy.

The Zionist Rabbinic Coalition is holding a web event with former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren this afternoon.

Corporate philanthropy leaders expect to reduce their support for progressive causes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election, particularly in the areas of racial and gender equality, the environment and immigrant resettlement, according to a new survey of the field. Instead, they will likely focus on less politically charged areas such as economic opportunity and education, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Researcher Andrew Jones from The Conference Board think tank, who conducted the study, wrote that the move may reflect the broader pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion programs — as seen most recently in Trump’s executive order cutting all federal DEI initiatives.

The study found that 24% of respondents said they would put a decreased emphasis on racial equality and 22% on gender equality, while 24% said they would be putting more emphasis on economic opportunity and 18% on education.

But moves away from these progressive causes may also just be rhetorical in nature, the study found. “To maintain trust and avoid alienating stakeholders in an increasingly polarized environment, companies are shifting toward language perceived as more neutral and inclusive,” according to Jones. This may include “reframing DEI-related initiatives from supporting specific demographic groups to emphasizing broader themes like ‘belonging’ or ‘inclusion’” or using the term “community resilience” instead of environmental justice.

“These linguistic adjustments highlight how companies are navigating a complex social and political landscape,” Jones wrote.

The findings were based on surveys, conducted in December and January, with 121 corporate citizenship executives from U.S. and multinational companies, mainly large ones with annual revenues exceeding $10 billion.

More generally, Jones said that the changes represent an effort by companies to fall in line with the White House. “The new US administration is expected to prioritize domestic issues such as economic opportunity, workforce development and education reform. Companies are aligning their citizenship efforts with these policy priorities to enhance impact and demonstrate alignment with the administration’s national goals,” he wrote.

However, the survey did not reveal a massive shift in priorities for the near future as a result of the recent election: Most respondents — 53% — said they did not believe it would affect their programs; the plurality of respondents said that their giving priorities would not change in the coming year; and a minority — 29% — identified “political uncertainty and polarization” as the biggest challenge they expected to face.

Instead, respondents were most likely to say that they anticipated facing increased scrutiny about the efficiency and “return on investment” of their citizenship efforts. According to The Conference Board, companies do generally believe that philanthropy and civic engagement do contribute to their bottom line but still want to have clear metrics to demonstrate that impact. “Credibly quantifying, attributing and verifying the contributions of individual citizenship initiatives remains complex and resource intensive,” according to the study.