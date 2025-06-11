Your Daily Phil: Israeli lawmaker faces blowback after deriding Reform Jewry

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Israel being the Jewish state notwithstanding, it is still a rarity for one of the country’s most popular drive-time radio news shows to dedicate a full two minutes of its broadcast to a lesson in halacha, or Jewish law, particularly on the morning before a bill to dissolve the Knesset is put up for a vote.

And yet that was the case this morning, as veteran Israeli journalist Aryeh Golan addressed a rumbling controversy surrounding Likud parliamentarian Galit Distel-Atbaryan, whom earlier this week ejected Labor MK Rabbi Gilad Kariv from a subcommittee hearing about a new program introducing additional Jewish content into school curricula.

During the session about the initiative, which includes allowing time for students to put on tefillin in school, Kariv noted that he wanted to ensure that the measure would include all students, male and female, as one of his daughters “is dutiful to put them on” as well. Calling his remarks “provocative,” Distel-Atbaryan — Israel’s former minister of public diplomacy — made a joke about Kariv inviting her “to a bar mitzvah for a dog” and then called the ushers to “get the enlightened Reformi out of here, we Jews wish to continue.”

Though largely overshadowed by the aforementioned political battle, as well as the war in Gaza and a deadly crime wave sweeping the nation, Distel-Atbaryan’s remarks sparked outrage from the Reform movement, along with other international Jewish organizations, who rejected her insinuation that Reform Jews are not Jews — a stance that even the most conservative Orthodox Jews would not hold. (Many Orthodox Jews indeed hold that Reform Judaism is not a legitimate form of Judaism, but not that its followers are themselves not Jewish.)

In a joint letter to Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, Jewish Agency for Israel Chair of the Executive Doron Almog and Board Chair Mark Wilf decried Distel-Atbaryan’s “disgraceful insult” against Reform Jewry. “Divisive and ignorant remarks like this against any stream [of Judaism], whether it’s the Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, Haredi or any other, weakens our people and the unity of the Jewish People specifically at a time when we more than ever need to be strengthening our ties and bringing our hearts closer together,” they wrote. “We call on the entire Jewish people, and particularly its elected officials, to rise about the divisions and remember that we are brothers and sisters. This is the time to bring together and not push away, to respect and not speak derisively.”

The Israel office of the Anti-Defamation League called on Distel-Atbaryan to retract her remarks, implying that they were antisemitic. “An attack on a central Jewish denomination is an attack on the entire Jewish people, and it is unacceptable,” it wrote in a tweet.

In remarks to an LGBTQ Jewish Federations of North America mission to Israel, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also appeared to denounce the remarks, according to The Times of Israel. “I condemn utterly any harassment or insult to our brothers and sisters – wherever they are – including recent comments in the Knesset,” Herzog said, without specifically naming Distel-Atbaryan.

Kariv, along with three of his colleagues from the Labor party, also filed a formal complaint against the Likud MK with the Knesset Ethics Committee, calling for her to be removed from her position as chair of the subcommittee.

In response to the uproar, Distel-Atbaryan has denied that Kariv was removed from the subcommittee hearing because he was a Reform Jew, saying that it was because he had continued speaking beyond his allotted time. She also put out a statement insisting that she would “prevent Reform organizations from overrunning the education system.”

In the middle of his two-hour morning show, Golan sought to educate Distel-Atbaryan — and his listeners — about the precedence for girls and women donning tefillin. “A quick glance at Jewish sources would show you easily that in the Talmud, there are women — such as Michal bat Shaul or [Rabbi] Yona’s wife — who put on tefillin, yes, yes,” Golan said, noting that several major medieval halachic authorities, such as Rabeinu Tam, Rabbi Yitzhak of Dampierre, the Rama, the MaHaRaM of Rothenburg, Ba’al ha-Turim and the Magen Avraham, permitted women to wear them as well. “If those weren’t enough, the Rambam — that giant of the Jewish spirit — believed that there was nothing barring women from wearing tefillin, despite them being officially exempted from this commandment. There were, of course, rabbis who opposed this, such as Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, but even in the Dark Ages, there wouldn’t be Jews who would toss Rabbi Kariv from a room or a committee because his daughter wears tefillin.”