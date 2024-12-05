Your Daily Phil: Israel invests in U.S. Jewish day schools

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Israeli government’s $4 million investment in American Jewish day schools and on Project 24’s initiative bringing members of civilian response teams who defended their towns during the Oct. 7 attacks to the United States. We also feature an opinion piece by Barak Sella exploring how indifference to Israel among young American Jews is a bigger issue than opposition to it. Also in this newsletter: Zev Hurwitz, Jessica Grose and Ivan Berkowitz.

What We’re Watching

The Rome Jewish community is celebrating the 120th anniversary of its Great Synagogue today. A commemoration event is being held at the synagogue, which is being presided over by the community’s president, Victor Fadlun, and Roman Chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, and attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The Friends of the IDF Young Leadership‘s New York chapter is holding its annual gala in Manhattan this evening.

What You Should Know

The Israeli government is investing $4 million through an initiative dubbed Project Aleph Bet to boost Jewish day schools in the United States, seeing them as a key element in maintaining and improving the relationship between Israel and American Jewry, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The investment, which comes from the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism’s education initiative UnitEd, is being run through the Jewish Federations of North America and Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, and will go toward seven day school-related projects across the country. It was first announced at the JFNA General Assembly earlier this month.

All of the parties involved described the $4 million donation as being less of a major financial investment and more of a symbolic gesture, albeit a powerful one, signifying a seal of approval by the Israeli government and a call for the philanthropic community to follow suit.

“The funding from Aleph Bet enables important projects to move forward,” Paul Bernstein, the founding CEO of Prizmah, told eJP. “But it also encourages American philanthropists and gives them confidence when the State of Israel is standing in support.”

Assaf Gamzou, UnitEd’s director of education, told eJP that Project Aleph Bet, which was first conceived some two years ago, was meant to be a far larger investment in Jewish education, but Israel’s budgetary strains in light of the past 14 months of war forced the initiative to be cut drastically.

“The initial dream was to put $40 million into initiatives to increase enrollment in Jewish day schools in North America,” Gamzou said. “Then Oct. 7 happened, and we put it on pause, of course. A few months later, the minister came back to us, to UnitEd, and said, ‘Listen, I want us to do this, even if not in the initial scope.’ And so we came back with a strategy on how to invest $4 million. And the idea is we are partnering with initiatives and organizations that are trying to address the issue of enrollment in innovative and new ways and that we hope we can learn from and replicate what they’re doing.”

The funding will be directed to seven initiatives, some local and some national, in the United States: Prizmah’s Jewish Day School Endowment Initiative, which is working to build endowment funds for schools; NorCal Jewish Day Schools, which supports institutions in the San Francisco Bay Area; the Zalik Foundation’s Jewish communal professional grants, which offers tuition subsidies for people who work in the Jewish community; the recently launched Lauder Impact Initiative, which is looking to boost day school enrollment; the Tikvah Fund’s Emet Classical Academy, a new traditional Jewish day school in New York; Tamim Academy, a franchise model for Jewish day schools that is meant to make them easier to open in small communities; and EarlyJ, a Bay Area Jewish early childhood education initiative.

Despite its more modest scope, Bernstein stressed that Project Aleph Bet still — or even more so — sends “an important message and statement that [Israel is] still prioritizing [Jewish education] despite the limited resources at the government’s disposal.”

According to Sarah Eisenman, the now-former chief community and Jewish life officer at JFNA, who has played an active role in the organization’s involvement with Project Aleph Bet, the initiative also comes as the American Jewish community is seeing a rise in interest in Jewish day schools.

“We believe that now is that moment to catalyze and launch that much larger initiative to grow enrollment. So for us, this investment is essential. But the beautiful element of it is what it communicates in terms of importance — that this is really important to invest in, particularly at this moment,” said Eisenman, who spoke to eJP days before she left her role at JFNA last Friday.

According to Bernstein, there is greater enrollment interest at non-Orthodox Jewish day schools because of “the dual crises with the war [in Israel] and the growth in antisemitism… So we think the time is right to invest deeply to grow Jewish day schools further.”

For JFNA, Eisenman said, this initiative is “one phase” of the organization’s “larger initiative to double [day school enrollment] over the next 10 years.”

Read the full report here.