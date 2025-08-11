Your Daily Phil: IsraAid CEO opens up about group’s Gaza relief efforts, warns of crisis

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

For over a year and a half, the Israeli humanitarian relief group IsraAid has been quietly providing assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, first by serving as an adviser and go-between, helping international aid organizations coordinate with the Israeli government and military. In recent months, this has increased to more direct assistance by creating a logistics hub for partners on the ground.

Until now, IsraAid has not publicized its work in Gaza — though its partners there, its supporters around the world and the Israeli communities it has been helping since the Oct. 7 terror attacks have been aware of its involvement. But as the debate around the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has grown increasingly “toxic” and as the situation there has grown increasingly dire, IsraAid CEO Yotam Polizer told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross that he felt it was time to open up.

Polizer sat down with eJP last week for an extended interview to discuss his organization’s efforts in Gaza, the indications that this is a true humanitarian crisis and how the Jewish world is increasingly getting involved in the Strip.

The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

JAG: So let’s start from the beginning. How did IsraAid start getting involved with providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza?

YP: On Oct. 8, we launched our massive response — our largest response to date, a $20 million operation in sixteen communities in Israel in the south — and that’s been our focus. And when we were watching the situation in Gaza unfolding, honestly, I didn’t think that we could get involved for obvious reasons, right? We’re called IsraAid. It’s pretty clear where we’re from. We don’t want to put anyone at risk from our team or anyone from our partners who will be able to work with us…

But a couple of months later, I think in February-March 2024, we were starting to receive calls from many of our humanitarian partners, organizations that worked with us in Afghanistan, in Ukraine and elsewhere. And they were really struggling to bring in aid into Gaza. And they told us, “Guys, you’re in the middle of it. You’re Israeli, so you know the Israeli system, you know the Israeli authorities, you know how Israel works, you know how to navigate the Israeli system, but you’re also humanitarian, so you understand how the humanitarian system works. So you guys basically have a very unique positioning that no one else has in this crisis.”

I think what people don’t understand, when they think about Gaza, they don’t understand how different it is from anywhere else in the world. … What makes Gaza so different? The fact that the civilian population and the active fighting are actually happening in the same place, in the same condensed area. In the case of Ukraine, for example, you have the war zone, the active fighting, which is mostly in the eastern border, but most of the population has fled. They went to Poland, they went to Western Ukraine, they fled for safety. … In the case of Gaza, people can’t leave… and that’s what makes it so difficult to balance between Israel’s security concerns and the humanitarian needs. … And there’s no magic solution to this balance.

JAG: And how has your work in Gaza changed over time?

YP: After a few months of doing this very quiet coordination and facilitation and helping both sides understand each other and speak to each other, we realized that we needed to do more because we were watching how the humanitarian situation was deteriorating. We decided to establish a logistics hub and support vetted and trusted partners…

At some point, we also realized that we should work on a higher level, too. During the ceasefire [in January and February], Israel agreed to allow 600 trucks into Gaza each day. And I remember, we worked in close coordination with the IDF to make that happen together with the U.N. and the many other aid organizations. … And by the way, that was important for two reasons. One is to address the needs in Gaza, but the other one is to make sure that Israel complies with the deal, and we will see our hostages. Our office is across the street from Hostages Square, literally across the street. And I remember every week, when the hostages were released, I could actually hear it. I could hear the relief, people were able to breathe for the first time when we saw our hostages released. So I felt our mission had a double meaning and double impact, both to the people of Gaza and to the families of the hostages.

JAG: What is the situation like in Gaza today?

YP: I’m not getting into the scientific terms of this or that [about what constitutes starvation or famine]. These are scientific terms. If we are at this level of starvation or famine, I’m not getting into it. But what we do know is that the situation is quite extreme. … That’s why right now we’re focused on getting as much essential aid as we can — food, medical support, hygiene supplies — to people in need, as urgently as we can.

At the moment, we really believe that the only way forward is if we get everyone involved, and I mean everyone, I mean the Israeli government, the IDF, the U.N., the [Gaza Humanitarian Foundation], the NGOs, the Gulf countries — I think the UAE is actually playing a very important role in aiding Gaza and they want to play an even bigger role. … In the absence of a hostage deal now, it’s very, very important to see that the aid is consistent and that we can avoid a bigger catastrophe from a humanitarian perspective.

JAG: As you said, there’s a certain toxicity around the topic of humanitarian aid. There have been patently bad practices in the media of using misleading photographs, but then on the flipside, there is outright denial that there is a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Since you have not been able to go in personally, from your partners on the ground, what are some of the specific indicators that are showing that this is a real, true humanitarian crisis?

YP: The reason we know that this is real is because we’re hearing that from a lot of partners whom you can’t accuse of being pro-Hamas or being affiliated with Hamas, whether it’s vetted partners and organizations, whether it’s Palestinians who have been involved in protests against Hamas, or whether it’s a Hebrew University professor who has been researching for a long time the ups and downs in the prices of flour in Gaza. When it reaches $2,000 per 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of flour, you know the crisis is real, and you know the scarcity is real.

