Your Daily Phil: ICEbound: Minn. Jewish community sounds alarm on immigration raids

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS AND JAI DEITCHER

After an initially muted response to the immigration crackdowns in Minneapolis, the Jewish communal world is increasingly voicing its opposition to the police violence that has been seen in the state and to the Trump administration’s raids in general.

Though some progressive Jewish groups immediately condemned the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement after an agent shot and killed Renee Good during a protest two weeks ago, most Jewish communal organizations initially refrained from directly commenting on the matter. In recent days, as the raids have continued — and the number of casualties in them has risen — local and national organizations have begun issuing statements on the matter and opening up about their efforts on behalf of the state’s immigrant communities.

Late Monday, the Minnesota Jewish community issued a statement on behalf of more than two dozen Jewish organizations and synagogues of all denominations, raising deep concerns about the “current volatile situation throughout the Twin Cities and Minnesota,” noting that the crackdowns are directly affecting members of the Jewish community. And on Wednesday, the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements issued a joint statement condemning “in the strongest terms, the violence with which the Department of Homeland Security is enforcing American immigration law.” In conversations with eJewishPhilanthropy, local and national Jewish leaders stressed that this is not simply a debate about immigration, but an issue of the use of state violence against immigrants and citizens alike. More on this below.

The current Jewish communal response to the federal government’s immigration policies and enforcement tactics stands in contrast to the Jewish community’s reactions to the first Trump administration’s efforts, particularly its so-called “Muslim ban” in 2017, which mainstream Jewish organizations swiftly, forcefully and publicly opposed. This shift appears to reflect the major changes that the American Jewish community has undergone since then, particularly in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the rise in global antisemitism that followed during Israel’s ensuing war in Gaza. In that time, the Jewish community has broadly adopted new priorities, adjusted alliances — after being disappointed by some former partners’ reactions, or lack thereof, to the Oct. 7 attacks — and changed its advocacy tactics, as it grapples with a new reality in which communal security is a top issue.

Indeed, Good was killed as the Jewish community was still reeling from the deadly terror attack in Sydney, Australia, and days later, the Jewish communal world’s attention was drawn to the arson fire at a Jackson, Miss., synagogue.

Since Oct. 7, many mainstream Jewish organizations have de-emphasized immigration advocacy, David Bernstein, the founder and CEO of North American Values Institute and the head of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs from 2016-2021, told eJP. This is part of a de-emphasis of domestic policy in general. “They worry that if they play out their domestic concerns, they may lose influence on their foreign policy concerns or their core concerns around Jewish security and national security,” he said, especially when Iran and Israel are at the forefront of their minds.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, also acknowledged that there has been a shift in Jewish communal politics over the years, but advocated a return to those values. Speaking out against the force that ICE is using “is precisely the sort of position that was considered consensus in our community five, eight years ago,” she said. “None of this should feel new or a shift for the community. It’s more, ‘How do we remind people this is where we’ve always been in our values?’”

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.