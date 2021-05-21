Your Daily Phil: How the ADL helped create The Asian American Foundation to track and combat hate crimes + Two more views on Pew

INVESTING IN WOMEN

If you want to make a difference in the Jewish community, fund women

iStock

“I had the very great honor to moderate the release of the 2020 Pew report on Jewish Americans and as such, was given an early look at the findings. I read my embargoed copy eagerly. I knew the four main points the researchers felt important,” writes Meredith Jacobs in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Funding assumptions: “As the CEO of a Jewish nonprofit, one thing was clear to me — after the release, Jewish funding would be focused on revitalizing synagogues, lifting JEDI-B, bridging political divides, and combating antisemitism and hate. This is what happened after 2013 — funding supported reaching out to interfaith couples and creating a sense of belonging for the non-Jewish spouse, and to creatively engage young people in Jewish life. And it seems to have worked. According to the 2020 report, more children of interfaith marriages identify as Jewish; engagement in Jewish life (albeit away from traditional synagogue practice) seems to be up. The ‘rise of the nones’ seems to be contained.”

Missing investment: “But, as the CEO of a Jewish nonprofit focused on building a world in which women and girls might thrive — a world where women can live free of violence, where they have access to long-term economic security, where their workplaces are safe and equitable, and where a woman is just as likely as a man to be lifted to a position of leadership — I knew something else. No one would come away from this report thinking it a priority to fund women’s issues.”

Read the full piece here.

PEW TOO

Pew’s limited view

iStock

In an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy, Dr. John Ruskay writes: “Hearing that the 2020 Pew study on American Jewry would be released [last] week, memories surfaced from 2011. Back then, as CEO of UJA Federation of New York, we released the findings from UJA-Federations 2011 New York Jewish community study. Widely praised … the lead headlines in both the general and Jewish media focussed on the alarming growth of poverty among the large ultra Orthdox/Haredi communities in New York.”

What UJAFed-NY missed: “Shortly after the New York study was made public, an experienced Orthodox leader whispered in my ear: ‘Your study correctly captured the extensive poverty in the Haredi community; what it missed was the substantial wealth which supports the extensive day school and hesed programs enabling the haredi community to continue to grow, while facing multiple challenges.’ That sage comment came to mind as I reviewed Pew 2020.”

What Pew and others miss: “But what Pew and other community studies fail to capture, just like the wealth in the NY haredi community, is the amazing creativity and renewal also underway in the non-Orthodox/liberal Jewish communities of North America. … Today, while intermarriage rates remain high and the percentage of American Jews who donate to Federations and affiliate with the Reform and Conservative synagogue denominations have declined — and Pew captures this — Jewish life beyond the Orthodox is also bustling with energy and creativity.”

Read the full piece here.