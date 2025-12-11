Your Daily Phil: How a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis launched an Israel volunteer hub

What You Should Know

Seven years ago, Dvora Inwood’s daughter needed to complete volunteer-work requirements for her New Jersey high school, but finding service work was difficult with nonprofits buried in Google’s search results. The 13-year-old pitched her techie mom an idea: a search engine for volunteer work.

“I wasn’t going to build a website, platform, search engine for her when she was 13,” Inwood told eJewishPhilanthropy. At the time, Inwood was busy working as product manager at education company McGraw Hill. Then a Stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in 2022 opened her schedule.

Yearning for something positive during her treatment, Inwood corralled her daughter’s friends to create Samaritan Scout, a nonprofit search engine connecting people with volunteer opportunities. Feeling a similar sense of despair after the Oct. 7 attacks, she partnered with Mosaic United, an initiative of Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, to create a platform powered by Samaritan Scout to link Diaspora Jews to volunteer opportunities in Israel: Volunteer Hub.

Co-founder William Rosenthal was a senior in high school at the start of Samaritan Scout. “I was wondering if it would be possible to aggregate as many local volunteer opportunities as I could, put it into this sort of platform and have people submit their interests and hobbies and passions and whatever they like to do, and use AI to show them the best opportunities available to them nearby,” Rosenthal told eJP.

That summer, Rosenthal worked 40-hour weeks programming the Samaritan Scout platform, and in August, as he prepared to enter his first semester of college, Inwood received her final cancer treatment, but with her in recovery, Samaritan Scout began losing steam. Then came the Oct. 7 massacres in Israel, and like many American Jews, Inwood felt powerless to help Israelis. Her mind started brewing. “When people are struggling, when they’re hurting for something, they want a place to put that,” Inwood said. “They want another direction to go to feel better.”

A friend connected Inwood with Mosaic United, which was interested in partnering. Once she realized she could help Israelis, Inwood’s passion to help in America was reignited: Samaritan Scout launched in the summer of 2024, with Volunteer Hub following in the spring of 2025.

The college-aged volunteers who created both platforms come from a variety of religious and ethnic backgrounds; but even as campuses raged with protests, not a single volunteer dropped out when they found out they would be helping in Israel. “At the end of the day, the meaning of this project — of both Volunteer Hub, Samaritan Scout, all of it — is to help people get involved, to help people give back to their communities, to help people do good,” Rosenthal said.

