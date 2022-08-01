Your Daily Phil: Grinspoon’s ‘Aspen in August’ + AJC’s new ‘Forgotten Exodus’ podcast

Good Monday morning!

Around 80 funders and philanthropists are in Aspen, Colo., at the invitation of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation for “Aspen in August,” an annual gathering to discuss Jewish communal priorities and evaluate ongoing projects.

“These couple of days together…in this spectacular setting help us to relax and regroup and reconnect,” Winnie Sandler Grinspoon, president of the Grinspoon Foundation, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “These gatherings always lead to further conversations and partnerships, and deepening relationships, which is what it’s all about.”

Participants will hear from speakers such as Joshua Foer, the co-founder of Sefaria, and Noa Tishby, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel. More informally, some sessions involve hiking or biking, creating easy opportunities for schmoozing – perhaps the most important part of any Jewish gathering.

The Grinspoon Foundation will also be celebrating shipping its 50-millionth children’s book as part of the PJ Library initiative, launched in 2005 to deliver Jewish children’s books to families and encourage Jewish education and identity-building.

“It’s a moment to reflect on what 50 million books are creating for Jewish families across 35 countries and counting,” Grinspoon said. Families have likely had “many conversations around a Jewish theme or topic. That conversation may not have happened…had the family not taken the time to read a book about a value or a custom or a holiday celebration.”

Grinspoon regularly experiences firsthand how far PJ Library has reached – including on Sunday, when the “Aspen in August” participants had lunch at a public park. The check-in table included a PJ Library sign, which immediately attracted attention.

“There were at least five families of children who came up to the table and said, ‘Is this PJ library?’” Grinspoon said. “‘I love PJ library, I have those books, I know that program,’ [the families said]. We didn’t even have a book on the table. There was no book in sight.”

The Aspen gathering was started in the 1970s by Harold Grinspoon, founder of the foundation, where he would bring friends out for retreats. At 93, Harold is happy to still be able to attend, Grinspoon said.

Aspen is “a place that’s been very special to him,” Grinspoon said. “He wanted nothing more than to be back out here this year…and he is very energized by this gathering. It’s very nice to have him able to experience it yet again.”