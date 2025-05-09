Your Daily Phil: Grays’ anatomy of a $125 million donation to TAU
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we interview Jonathan and Mindy Gray and their foundation’s CEO, Dana Zucker, about their $125 million donation to Tel Aviv University at the inauguration of the Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, and report on the Adelson Family Foundation’s seven-figure donation to Bar-Ilan University. We spotlight the International Beit Din and its efforts to address the “agunah crisis,” and examine what the election of the first American pope portends for Jewish-Catholic relations. We feature an opinion piece by Sarah Levin about elevating Jewish multiculturalism rather than intracommunal identity politics. Also in this newsletter: Bill Gates, Emily Damari and Joe Neubauer and Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer.
The German-created organization March of Life, which organizes marches by non-Jews against antisemitism, is kicking off a series of events in Israel on Sunday evening with a gala in Jerusalem.
The Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem is hosting its first major conference, “Mental Health in a Reality of War: The Implications of Oct. 7 and Its Aftermath,” beginning on Monday morning.
For one of the largest donations ever made to Israeli academia, the ceremony marking the inauguration of the Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at Tel Aviv University yesterday morning in honor of Jonathan and Mindy Gray’s $125 million donation to the school was an understated affair. At least as understated as an event can be when it’s attended by one of the world’s top hedge fund managers, Blackstone President and COO Jonathan Gray, and his wife, Mindy; Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog; the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Blackstone Vice Chair Tom Nides; along with some of Israel’s top academics and medical professionals.
There was sparkling wine and bespoke cocktails, but no gowns or tuxedos — indeed many of the attendees were faculty members, wearing their university ID cards clipped to their untucked button-down shirts and khakis. After an unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony and speeches, a light lunch was served al fresco, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross from the event.
This type of low-key affair seemed fitting for the Grays, whose rabbi, Central Synagogue’s Angela Buchdahl, who attended the ceremony, noted in her speech that despite their current financial standing, they remain exceedingly “down to earth.”
The donation represents the largest that TAU has ever received, and President Herzog and Tel Aviv University President Ariel Porat noted in their speeches that alongside the concrete value of the gift, it also carries immense symbolic value for the State of Israel in one of its darkest hours. “This act of generosity by Mindy and Jon not only strengthens Israel but also strengthens the bond between the Jewish Diaspora and the State of Israel, the shared destiny of the Jewish people around the world. This connection exists in ordinary times, but it is especially needed in times of crisis,” Porat said.
Herzog said that the gift comes at one of Israel’s darkest times, “[at] the moment in which our people lost more than we thought possible and gained an appreciation for all that remained. … This is the moment, Mindy and Jon, you chose to reach out and have contact. What a profound statement of solidarity and gratitude.”
The gift represents both the largest donation that the Grays have yet made in Israel, as well as, by far, the largest single donation that they have ever made anywhere. (Over the years, they have — in total — given a similar sum to the University of Pennsylvania, where they both studied English.)
Speaking after the ceremony, the Grays and the CEO of their foundation, Dana Zucker, told eJP that the donation combined both their desire to support Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and their overall philanthropic priorities: medical research, specifically around the BRCA mutation, and providing medical and educational opportunities to underprivileged populations.
“After Oct. 7, we tried to find places where we could have emergency impact,” Jon Gray said. “We met with a number of different Israeli organizations, and we had that meeting [with TAU]. I think it was pretty clear to us that there was more we could do together. And that this could be very interesting because we focused so much on both medical research and underprivileged kids, and we could pull this all together.” Mindy Gray added: “It’s really the marriage of our two core tranches of our foundation.”
The Grays said that despite their concerns about the University of Pennsylvania’s initial handling of campus antisemitism, they were not dropping their support for the school, where they both studied English, but were just adding this support for TAU. “It’s a broadening,” Mindy said.
“For us, this wasn’t about any sort of deletion, but really addition,” Jon said. “That’s what this is. We thought: The State of Israel needed support post-Oct. 7, let’s bring the areas we were really focused on — access to education and medical research — and bring it together, and TAU was a perfect place to do it.”
He added: “I would just say one of the things that’s been really interesting about this — and quite positive — is we had this piece [about the donation] in The New York Times, and the number of texts and emails that we have gotten, it’s been extraordinary, and from around the world. We’re hopeful that it will catalyze others, that it will lead others to think about giving because this country is in a lot of pain. It’s both resilient but also suffering, and I think having Jews around the world support Israel, it’s super important at this time, now more than ever.”
MAJOR GIFTS
Adelson family makes ‘close to an eight-figure’ donation to Bar-Ilan University to establish Institute for Smart Materials
The Adelson Family Foundation made a “transformative gift” to the American Friends of Bar-Ilan University to help create the Israeli school’s Adelson Institute for Smart Materials, which will bring together different scientific areas to develop “successful and marketable products,” AFBIU said. The organization would not disclose the full amount of the donation, but a spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross that it was “close to an eight-figure gift.”
Academic-industrial complex: “We are gratified to partner with Bar-Ilan University in maintaining and expanding Israel’s status as a force for scientific advancement in the fields of energy and health care through the groundbreaking launch of the Adelson Institute for Smart Materials,” Dr. Miriam Adelson, co-founder of the Adelson Family Foundation, said in a statement. According to AFBIU, the new institute will bring together researchers from the fields of artificial intelligence, medicine, engineering, chemistry and life sciences, with the goal of developing “successful and marketable products,” including those related to medical treatments, display technologies and next-generation energy storage solutions. The institute will also look to partner with researchers abroad.
‘GET’ HELP
International Beit Din looks to expand its education efforts as it marks 250 ‘chained’ clients freed
Lonna was in her 30s and had children from a previous marriage when she met the man who would become her second husband. There was no indication during their courtship that within a month of their marriage, the man she described as “sweet, kind and considerate” and who had wanted to spend time with her children, would turn into a “Jekyll and Hyde,” taking away her credit cards and driver’s license, and privately and publicly humiliating her. After he demanded $500,000 and custody of their son in exchange for a get, the Jewish religious divorce contract, Lonna turned to the International Beit Din (IBD), which eventually helped her obtain the get. Lonna’s was the first agunah case taken up by IBD, which was created after a 2013 conference on the subject at New York University. Last week, the organization marked its 250th client whom it has helped receive a get or otherwise halachically dissolve their marriages, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky.
Coercive control: Over the years, the IBD realized that Lonna’s case was not irregular. Nearly all of the clients had been victims of the same form of domestic abuse as Lonna, known as coercive control, Rabbi Barry Dolinger, the group’s executive director, told eJP. “The problem, as described by survivors themselves, was not an end-of-marriage problem,” he said. “Instead, the story was of women who were subject to coercive control, a severe and dangerous form of domestic abuse… This wasn’t just the prevailing narrative but was the experience of virtually all of our clients.” As the group looks forward, IBD will return to NYU later this month to hold a one-day “Redefining Freedom” conference at its law school, exploring the agunah crisis through the lens of coercive control. The IBD has also raised more than $2.5 million from supporters, including former clients, toward a $3.6 million fundraising campaign to expand its education and training efforts.
PAPAL PREDICTIONS
American-born pope offers hope of improved Catholic-Jewish relations, religion experts say
The election of Robert Francis Prevost as the first American pope on Thursday marked the beginning of a historic era for the Catholic Church, even as it also raised questions about the direction of Catholic-Jewish relations that had struggled under his predecessor. Prevost, a 69-year-old Augustinian cardinal from Chicago who took the name Leo XIV, brings to his new role no known history of involvement with the Jewish community or record of commentary on key issues such as Israel and antisemitism, experts told Matthew Kassel for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider. Despite his apparent lack of engagement, Jewish leaders and scholars of Catholic-Jewish relations still expressed optimism that Prevost’s ascension could help to smooth lingering tensions with the Jewish community — which had risen during the reign of Pope Francis, who died last month at 88.
Good instincts: Prevost could prove more instinctually sensitive to Jewish communal issues, according to Jewish community leaders following the papacy for signs of a possible thaw after Francis’ death. “I think the election of an American pope bodes well for the future of Catholic-Jewish relations,” Noam Marans, a rabbi and director of interreligious affairs for the American Jewish Committee, said in an interview with JI yesterday. The unanswered question, “is who does he want to include in dialogue?” said Josh Stanton, a rabbi and associate vice president of interfaith and intergroup initiatives at the Jewish Federations of North America. “He is known for speaking quietly and acting meaningfully, so we will learn a great deal about Pope Leo XIV through his actions in the coming days,” Stanton said.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
EMBRACING JEWISH DIVERSITY
Jewish demographic research must be followed by meaningful action
“In 2001, a small group of San Francisco-based refugees and descendants of Jews from Iraq, Egypt, Libya and India came together under the leadership of Gina Bublil-Waldman to form a volunteer speakers bureau to share the personal stories of Jewish refugees from the Arab and Islamic world,” writes Sarah Levin, executive director of JIMENA: Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Some identified as ‘Mizrahi,’ others as ‘Sephardi,’ many as immigrants and all as proud Jews. What bound them wasn’t a shared label but a desire to be seen and heard.”
Beyond data points: “I worry we are losing the power of that formative moment of clarity, imagination and possibility… Instead of building bridges, we’ve become preoccupied with who gets to set the categories — who has the power of naming, who counts, who belongs and who doesn’t. Judaism itself is often completely missing from these conversations, replaced by a spiral of semantics. This is especially clear in the world of Jewish communal research. Yes, accurate numbers matter. Yes, the terms we use to describe people matters. And yes, rigorous data is incredibly important. But research is not an end in itself. Data does not create belonging… Qualitative findings and demographic studies are most valuable when we use them to push the field forward — to design impactful programs and interventions that actually build belonging, to shift communal priorities and policies to reflect the rich diversity of our communities, to change curricula, to adjust our language patterns and to meet people where they are. Otherwise, we’re just tallying identities while real people continue to feel unseen and remain disengaged while institutions struggle to reflect the full richness of our Jewish people and heritage.”
Final Countdown: In The New York Times, David Wallace-Wells interviews Bill Gates about the decision to hasten the shutting down of his foundation and donate virtually all of his personal wealth in the next two decades. “Let’s talk about the very present tense, with the Trump administration completely turning its back on foreign aid and leaving not just many millions of people but also most of the world’s global institutions in the lurch. How bad is it? … We went from 10 million childhood deaths to five million. Over the next 20 years, can you cut that in half again? The answer is: Absolutely. But then you have this weird thing: In the next four years — or eight years, I don’t know — the actual money going into these causes is reduced, and reduced way beyond what I would have expected. … Because of these cuts, millions of additional deaths of kids. … I thought there’d be, like, a 20 percent cut. Instead, right now, it’s like an 80 percent cut. And yes, I did not expect that. I don’t think anybody expected that. … We will do our best to get these things changed. I will be an advocate. But those are real headwinds. … For a long period there, the world could look to you and Melinda and the foundation as icons of a certain set of values and a model of what to do with great wealth. … Now it’s like, Who’s the world’s richest man? Elon Musk. And he’s not giving much away, if anything, to the needs of the world’s poor. Well, he’s the one who cut the U.S.A.I.D. budget. He put it in the wood chipper, because he didn’t go to a party that weekend. … [Who] knows? He could go on to be a great philanthropist. In the meantime, the world’s richest man has been involved in the deaths of the world’s poorest children.” [NYTimes]
Diaspora Dialogue: Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch speaks to Persian American Jews about their hopes and fears surrounding President Donald Trump’s nuclear talks with Iran. “The ongoing nuclear talks are blowing up WhatsApp groups within the Persian Jewish community in the United States, with Iranian refugees and their American-born children trying to decode Trump’s approach to the talks and figuring out what to make of all of it. In conversations with Jewish Insider, several Jewish activists and leaders who were born in Iran or whose families fled the regime described confusion at Trump’s posturing on the issue, holding out hope for a strong deal — and trepidation that he might settle for something weak. ‘There’s a real concern that the U.S. government wants a deal so badly that it will agree to deal terms will be beneficial to Iran, not unlike the JCPOA in 2015,’ said Sam Yebri, an attorney and activist in Los Angeles who came to America with his family as a 1-year-old in the early 1980s. … To Jews whose families fled Iran out of concern for their lives, the prospect of Trump now negotiating with the rogue regime that wanted them dead is confounding, particularly since he took such a tough approach to Iran in his first term. ‘I think that the Jews from the Middle East, by and large, voted for Trump,” said [Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, vice president of engagement at American Jewish University in Los Angeles]. ‘The main reason was because of their support for Israel and hoping that that goes hand in hand, as Persian Jews, with his being hard on Iran, and that’s what he promised. He promised he was going to be tough on Iran. And he keeps saying that, and then floundering.’” [JewishInsider]
Quieter Ego, Happier You: In The Atlantic, Arthur Brooks observes that an increase in “loud egos” is coinciding with a decrease in well-being. “Behavioral science offers a compelling thesis that may explain what we’re seeing, as a result of what has been termed the ‘self-reflection paradox.’ An intense focus on self is an evolved trait, scientists suggest, because it confers competitive advantages in mating and survival. But research has also shown that to be so focused on self can be a primary source of unhappiness and maladjustment. So what appears to be happening is that we have developed culture and technology that together supercharge this primal drive of self-reflection — to such an unhealthy and unnatural extent that it has the paradoxical effect of ruining our lives… [R]esearchers found that people possessing quiet ego showed ‘inclusive identity’ (they thought about others and not just themselves), ‘perspective taking’ (they saw things from others’ point of view), ‘growth’ (they believed they could improve), and ‘detached awareness’ (they were able to observe themselves with some distance, a skill I have referred to previously as ‘metacognition’) — which is the opposite of an egotistical self-focus… It is associated with better mood balance, superior life satisfaction, and a greater sense of life’s meaning. Those four virtues help people who possess them get along with others, not take themselves too seriously, understand and manage their own emotions, and see the way toward a better future.” [TheAtlantic]
Released Israeli hostage Emily Damari called on the Pulitzer Prize committee to reverse its decision to present an award for commentary to the Palestinian writer Mosab Abu Toha, who ridiculed and denied the harm caused to Israeli captives…
Dozens of former Jewish leaders — mainly past CEOs, presidents and board chairs of national and local mainstream organizations — published an open letter in The New York Times calling for American Jewish communal institutions to resist “the stunning assault on democratic norms and the rule of law” that they say is underway in the United States…
A new report by StandWithUs UK released this week documented the rise in antisemitism on British college campuses over the past year, including death threats against Jewish students and other forms of harassment…
Jewish Family Service LA raised $1.8 million at its gala dinner last night, including $1 million from an anonymous donor…
In a Jewish Press opinion piece, Rabbi Aaron I. Reichel, administrator of the Harry and Jane Fischel Foundation, warns of a proposed tax change that would limit the ability of American nonprofits to issue grants to organizations abroad, which could have a major impact on causes in Israel…
The Wall Street Journal examines a $3.8 billion plan to build a new football stadium in Washington, in which the city would provide $1.1 billion and Washington Commanders owner and private-equity executive Josh Harris would contribute $2.7 billion, which would reportedly be the single-largest private investment in the city’s history…
Gideon Spicer-Bratt was hired by the Israeli religious freedom nonprofit Hiddush to serve as its next director of overseas outreach…
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin held a ceremony in his office with Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) in Washington, to inscribe letters into The Washington Torah and affix a mezuzah to his office door…
The Trump administration canceled an additional $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University amid a growing battle between the school and the White House…
Claire Shipman, the acting president of Columbia University, released a five-minute video stridently criticizing the anti-Israel campus activists who disrupted hundreds of students studying in the school’s main library during finals week…
The Washington Post reviews British author Rachel Cockerell’s Melting Point: Family, Memory and the Search for a Promised Land, about her great-grandfather’s efforts to help Russian Jews emigrate to Galveston, Texas, in the early 20th century…
Brigham Young University quarterback Jake Retzlaff is in Israel this week for his first trip to the Jewish state; Retzlaff, who is Jewish, is making the trip along with five teammates through an initiative run by Athletes for Israel…
Former World Food Program head David Beasley, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000, is in talks with key stakeholders, including the Trump administration and Israeli government, to lead the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as the U.S., Israel and a number of aid groups work to address mounting food distribution challenges in Gaza…
A Jewish jeweler from the Tunisian island of Djerba was injured in an axe attack days before thousands of Jews from around the world are slated to travel to the city for an annual Lag B’Omer pilgrimage; five people were killed in a terror attack targeting the city’s synagogue, the oldest in Africa, in 2023…
Paul Singer is stepping down as chair of the Manhattan Institute after 17 years in the role, and will be succeeded by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos…
Joe Neubauer and Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer receive the 2025 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy on Wednesday in recognition of their support for education, public safety, the arts and Jewish causes at Signet Library in Edinburgh, Scotland. Carol Colburn Grigor CBE and Barbara and Amos Hostetter also received the award this year. Comic Relief received the 2025 Carnegie Catalyst Award.
