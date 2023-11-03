Your Daily Phil: Fundraisers staying nimble and sensitive post-Oct. 7

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Anti-Defamation League’s Los Angeles gala and interview Dan Senor about his new book on Israeli grit. We feature an opinion piece from Elana Heideman about the Blue and White Unity campaign. Also in this newsletter: Mark Cuban, Stuart Eizenstat and Tony Blinken. We’ll start with how U.S.-based nonprofits are changing their fundraising efforts in light of the war in Israel.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy, Jewish Insider and The Circuit stories, including: Biden administration pledges plan to combat rising antisemitism on campuses within 2 weeks; Campus safety now a top priority for Jewish students choosing colleges; Israel learns the hard way that Russia, China are not its friends; Former Israeli national security advisor: ‘Israel doesn’t have the time it thinks it has to fight this war.’ Print the latest edition here.

Since the Oct. 7 massacres, Jews across the Diaspora have stepped up their donations for aid to Israel. In less than a month, the Jewish Federation of North America said it alone had raised over $600 million. But even as American Jews give additional donations to Israel, the needs remain the same for Jewish communities across the United States, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy.

“Nonprofits receive at least 40 to 50% of their revenue from fundraising during the last quarter of the year,” Reuben D. Rotman, president and CEO of the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “So the timing of this war is really complicated… If this trend continues into November and into December, we are very concerned with what the impact will be on local fundraising.”

At the same time, he said, “everybody is very sensitive to the need to ensure that Israel gets the support and the resources it needs, because Israel is at war right now and the priority must be to ensure safety for Israel and its citizens.”

Because of this, some NJHSA-connected agencies are delaying appeals. Others are rephrasing appeals to explain the ways the conflict abroad is affecting programs in America. “You don’t want to be fundraising in a manner that appears tone deaf to what’s going on in the community at the time,” Rotman said. “But you also don’t want to not send your appeal.”

Read the full report here.