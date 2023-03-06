Your Daily Phil: Funding programs for South African youth + Atra training rabbis for new roles

Good Monday morning!

Purim in Jerusalem can feel like an alternate reality, something out of a dystopian movie. Men dressed in torn marching band uniforms stumble down the street, carrying fallen soldiers over their shoulders, ranting a mumbled language they are inventing as they go. Kids with beards painted on their faces lean against ancient buildings, puffing fake cigarettes as they watch their dads scream and bounce with bottles in hand as techno music pulses through the air.

It can be a tough day to be a recovering alcoholic. Many ex-drinkers feel left out, Eric Levitz, the executive director at the AZ House, a kosher shomer Shabbat rehab located in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “There’s this underlying [feeling] that all my friends are out there,” he explained. “It’s a time of year everyone parties hard… There’s a lot of glamor and excitement about it.”

The AZ House was founded with a $50,000 donation from Moshe Zalman Olive, who lost his son, Avraham Zev Olive — whom the program is named after — to the disease. Olive’s donation covered a fourth of the annual fees to operate what was then a 15-bed men’s recovery house. The rest came from smaller donations. “A thousand dollars here,” Levitz said. “Two thousand dollars here. Five hundred dollars there. A food donation there. Building donation there. Someone will pick up our grocery bill. Someone picks up our electric bill. Then another $5,000. It was month-to-month-to-month for many years.”

Today, the program costs about $10,000 to put one person through; approximately $300,000 annually. Levitz said they don’t receive any government funds because that would restrict who could be hired and increase the overhead to the point that the program could no longer be free. “The way that government funds are given to these types of places is that they give you per person, so now you’ve incentivized yourself to take the wrong people who don’t want to be here.”

For the first year and a half, Levitz and another staff member worked 100-hour weeks. “Then one [ex-attendee] was like, ‘I’m gonna send you guys home’ and then it started this trend,” Levitz recalled. He said that ex-attendees said to him, “We came here for free and it saved our lives, and between all of us we can take this on.” Since then, night shifts are covered by volunteers who work one night per week or every 10 days. “At this point,” Levitz said, “we are indebted to them.”

For the AZ House community, Purim is a time to help others. “Purim is about giving,” one volunteer said. “It’s about God being in our lives when we don’t even see it. There’s no doubt in my mind that there was something that kept me alive because I had a lot of friends that did the same things, but just were not fortunate. They died. God was there when I couldn’t be there for myself.”

