Your Daily Phil: From last Rosh Hashanah to this one

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The picnic lunch that we planned with friends last Rosh Hashanah had to be relocated from the park to the courtyard outside our synagogue in our small northern Israeli town. We had to be close enough to a bomb shelter in case of a missile attack by Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Israel, at the time, was in the throes of a major ground campaign in southern Lebanon against the Iran-backed terror group.

This year, such precautions are not front-of-mind for most Israelis, even as the war in Gaza drags on and Yemen’s Houthis continue to fire ballistic missiles and drones at Israel, mainly to the country’s center and its southern tip of Eilat. Over the past Jewish year, Israel has significantly diminished the capabilities of Hezbollah and set back Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. And yet, nearly two years after the Oct. 7 terror attacks, 48 hostages remain captive in Gaza, and the Israeli military estimates that its latest offensive against Hamas in Gaza City will take at least several months, despite diminishing support for the war within Israeli society.

Israel’s national security is only one way in which the coming year differs from last. There is a new president in the White House, albeit one serving his second term in office, along with a Republican majority in Congress, which are both advancing policies with profound effects on philanthropy and the Jewish community: from changes to the tax code that are expected to reduce charitable giving to cuts to federal grants, which philanthropic foundations are increasingly being called in to fill.

The coming year may be one of the most consequential in Israel’s relationship with the Diaspora, particularly American Jewry. Yesterday’s rhetorical recognition of Palestinian statehood by a growing list of Western countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, may prompt the Israeli government to formally annex the West Bank, effectively ending the prospect of a two-state solution, which the majority of American Jews still support.

Alongside the differences, this coming year is also seeing the continuation of existing trends. Security concerns remain a top priority during these High Holy Days, following two deadly attacks on Jewish events over the past year, as well as multiple arson attacks on synagogues, Jewish institutions and Jewish figures around the world. Though “the Surge” has diminished somewhat since it was first identified in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, that increased engagement in the Jewish world has continued and still represents an opportunity for Jewish organizations to bring fresh faces into the Jewish community and capitalize on the existing ones looking to do more.

Though Israel is still at war, the country is increasingly shifting to reconstruction and to navigating a new reality in which the country’s social services receive a smaller share of the state budget. The fissures in Israeli society that had been pushed to the back burner in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks — between right and left, religious and secular, Haredi and non-Haredi, Arab and Jewish — have come screaming back.

We bring in 5786 at a fraught time, and many of the people steering us through it are deeply concerned. A recent survey by M²: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education found that only a small minority of Jewish communal professionals — 24% — feel hopeful about the future. In light of all of the aforementioned challenges, it is not hard to understand why. But as we begin reading the Rosh Hashanah liturgy, we are reminded that our fates are not yet sealed. We have the power to ensure that the Jewish People are inscribed into the Book of Life for the coming year: “For repentance and prayer and charity annul the evil decree!”

